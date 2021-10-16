COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: LSU upsets Florida in 1st half at +290

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Welcome to Week 7 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas, and Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas. Also, UNLV, still seeking its first win under coach Marcus Arroyo, hosts Utah State.

There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -8½, total 22½

Texas PK, total 30

Florida -8½, total 30½

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 21, Florida 13. First-half winners: LSU +7, over 31, LSU +290 ML. Florida threw a 42-yard TD pass on the final play to push the first-half total over.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 35, Central Florida 7. First-half winners: Cincinnati -13, over 30½.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 17, Oklahoma State 13. First-half winners: Texas -2½, under 31.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Arkansas -3½, total 27

Tulsa -7, total 28½

Michigan State -½, total 22½

Rutgers -1½, total 23

Texas A&M -6, total 26

Yale -4½, total 21½

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Connecticut 14, Yale 0. First-half winners: UConn +2½, under 23½, UConn +130 ML.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 28, Missouri 7. First-half winners: Texas A&M -6½, over 30.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Rutgers 7. First-half winners: Northwestern +½, under 22½, Northwestern +105 ML.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 9, Michigan State 7. First-half winners: Indiana +2½, under 23½, Indiana +130 ML.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 14, Arkansas 10. First-half winners: Auburn +3, under 28, Auburn +140 ML.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 24, Tulsa 20. First-half winners: South Florida +4, over 28, South Florida +190 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Nebraska -4, total 23½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Nebraska 9. First-half winners: Minnesota +3, over 24, Minnesota +145 ML.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -6, total 28.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 21, Buffalo 10. First-half winners: Ohio +4½, over 27, Ohio +195 ML.

10:22 a.m.: Reports of LSU’s demise have been exaggerated. The Tigers lead Florida 21-6 with 6:51 left in the second quarter and are -178 on the live line (Gators +138), spread -3½, total 64½.

10:11 a.m.: Indiana takes a 9-7 lead on Michigan State with 6:55 left in the second quarter. The game is even on the live line (-113 both sides), total 46½.

9:54 a.m.: Auburn starts strongly. The Tigers lead Arkansas 14-3 with 9:59 left in the second quarter and are -205 on the live line (Razorbacks +154), spread -4½, total 54½.

9:39 a.m.: No hangover for Texas A&M after last week’s upset of Alabama. The Aggies lead Missouri 21-0 with 2:43 left in the first quarter and are -20,000 on the live line (Missouri +2,500), spread -32½, total 66½.

9:32 a.m.: Michigan State shakes off a slow start by returning an interception for a TD. The Spartans lead Indiana 7-3 with 4:33 left in the first quarter and are -280 on the live line (Hoosiers +210), spread -6½, total 50½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Florida-LSU total from 59 to 60½

Pittsburgh from -5 to -6½

Utah State-UNLV total from 62½ to 64

Tennessee from +2½ to +1

Army-Wisconsin total from 39 to 37½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Central Florida (+900) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-22, 56½, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— No. 10 Michigan State (-3½, 48½, -165) at Indiana (+145), 9 a.m.

— No. 12 Oklahoma State (+145) at No. 25 Texas (-3½, 61, -165), 9 a.m.

— Auburn (+155) at No. 17 Arkansas (-4, 54, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 20 Florida (-12½, 60, -450) at LSU (+375), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Texas A&M (-11½, 59, -430) at Missouri (+360), 9 a.m.

— Nebraska (-4½, 48, -185) at Minnesota (+165), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 45, -130) at Northwestern (+110), 9 a.m.

— Yale (-3, 47, -150) at Connecticut (+130), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (-7, 55½, -280) at South Florida (+240), 9 a.m.

— Ohio (+260) at Buffalo (-7½, 54½, -310), 9 a.m.

— Duke (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 69½, -400), 9:30 a.m.

— Ball State (-2, 54½, -125) at Eastern Michigan (+105), 11 a.m.

— Akron (+750) at Miami (Ohio) (-20, 50½, -1,200), 11:30 a.m.

— Troy (-7½, 48½, -280) at Texas State (+240), noon

— No. 11 Kentucky (+1,100) at No. 1 Georgia (-22½, 44½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+360) at No. 2 Iowa (-11, 43, -430), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Brigham Young (+175) at Baylor (-5, 52, -200), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-13½, 67, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (-16½, 43½, -700) at Southern Mississippi (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (+250) at North Carolina (-7½, 63, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Pittsburgh (-6½, 55½, -250) at Virginia Tech (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Toledo (-5½, 53, -200) at Central Michigan (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Bowling Green (+290) at Northern Illinois (-9, 45, -350), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+215) at Western Michigan (-6½, 68½, -255), 12:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+180) at Colorado (-6, 46½, -210), 12:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (-3½, 53½, -160) at Wyoming (+140), 12:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (+700) at South Carolina (-18, 51, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Texas Tech (-18½, 68½, -1,000) at Kansas (+650), 1 p.m.

— Rice (+600) at UTSA (-17, 53, -900), 3 p.m.

— No. 5 Alabama (-17, 58½, -900) at Mississippi State (+600), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-32½, 57½, no ML) at Louisiana-Monroe (no ML), 4 p.m.

— Colorado State (-12, 45, -430) at New Mexico (+360), 4 p.m.

— Utah State (-7, 64, -280) at UNLV (+240), 4 p.m.

— TCU (+425) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-13½, 64, -550), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 13 Mississippi (-1, 81½, -115) at Tennessee (-105), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 22 North Carolina State (-3, 51, -155) at Boston College (+135), 4:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-6½, 50½, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Stanford (-105) at Washington State (-1, 54, -115), 4:30 p.m.

— Army (+450) at Wisconsin (-14, 37½, -600), 5 p.m.

— UCLA (+105) at Washington (-1½, 55½, -125), 5:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-6½, 55½, -265) at UTEP (+225), 6 p.m.

— Air Force (+140) at Boise State (-3½, 52, -160), 6 p.m.

— No. 18 Arizona State (+105) at Utah (-1½, 51, -125), 7 p.m.

— Hawaii (+450) at UNR (-14½, 61½, -600), 7:30 p.m.

