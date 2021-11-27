COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan has Ohio State on ropes

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at Auburn, and No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana Tech -1, total 26½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 14, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: Rice +3, under 26½, Rice +135 ML.

11:28 a.m.: Michigan has taken control. The Wolverines extend their lead to 28-13 over Ohio State with 5:49 left in the third quarter and are -1,100 on the live line (Buckeyes +600), spread -9½, total 61½.

11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -9½, total 30.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Fla.) 30, Duke 10. First-half winners: Miami -11½, over 35.

11:09 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 21-13 with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are now favored at -205 on the live line (Ohio State +158), spread -3½, total 61½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.

— Charlotte (+280) at Old Dominion (-8½, 56, -340), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.

— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -4, total 31

Houston -14½, total 26

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 21, Connecticut 10. First-half winners: UConn +19½, over 30½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Ohio State 13. First-half winners: Michigan +3½, under 33½, Michigan +175 ML.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Rutgers -½, total 24½

Toledo -13½, total 28½

Miami -½, total 33½

Florida -3, total 27½

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 21, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +17, under 30½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 7, Florida State 7. First-half winners: Florida State +2½, under 29½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 20, Rutgers 2. First-half winners: Maryland +½, under 26.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16. First-half winners: Kent State PK, under 34.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Navy -6½, total 19½

Wake Forest PK, total 28

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Boston College 10. First-half winners: Wake Forest -3½, over 33.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 17, Temple 7. First-half winners: Navy -7½, over 21½.

10:31 a.m.: Michigan takes a 14-10 lead with 3:51 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -172 on the live line (Michigan +134), spread -2½, total 60½.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Baylor -3, total 26½

Georgia -14, total 21½

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Georgia Tech 0. First-half winners: Georgia -21½, under 31.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 10. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7½, over 26½. Texas Tech scored a TD with 1:08 left to put the first-half total over.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -1, total 23½.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 24, Liberty 3. First-half winners: Army +1½, over 25½, Army +120 ML.

10:14 a.m.: Ohio State takes the lead. Garrett Wilson catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes lead Michigan 10-7 with 9:12 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -320 on the live line (Michigan +235), spread -6½, total 59½.

10:03 a.m.: Ohio State punts, and Michigan has the ball back with a 7-3 lead with 12:14 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -132 on the live line (Michigan +104), spread -1½, total 55½.

9:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Michigan leads 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

9:43 a.m.: Ohio State trims Michigan’s lead to 7-3 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -146 on the live line (Wolverines +114), spread -2½, total 63½.

9:27 a.m.: Michigan has come to play. The Wolverines take a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 10:12 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -135 on the live line (Michigan +105), spread -2½, total 68½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 67, -1,400) at Duke (+800), 9:30 a.m.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.

— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.

— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Despite heavy action on No. 2 Ohio State this week, the line has dropped to Buckeyes -6½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being as high as -9 during the week. Could be a strong indicator that No. 6 Michigan will keep it close or win today.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Wake Forest from -4½ to -5½

Rutgers from +1½ to -1½

Miami (Ohio) from PK to -1

Miami (Ohio)-Kent State total from 65½ to 67

Miami (Fla.)-Duke total from 68 to 67

North Texas from +10 to +8½

Southern Mississippi from -13 to -14

Penn State from -4 to -5½

Western Kentucky-Marshall total from 73½ to 74½

Indiana from +16 to +15

Colorado State from +4 to +3

