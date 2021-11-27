COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan has Ohio State on ropes
Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season.
Top matchups include No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at Auburn, and No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There are 45 games overall.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana Tech -1, total 26½.
11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 14, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: Rice +3, under 26½, Rice +135 ML.
11:28 a.m.: Michigan has taken control. The Wolverines extend their lead to 28-13 over Ohio State with 5:49 left in the third quarter and are -1,100 on the live line (Buckeyes +600), spread -9½, total 61½.
11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.
11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -9½, total 30.
11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Fla.) 30, Duke 10. First-half winners: Miami -11½, over 35.
11:09 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 21-13 with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are now favored at -205 on the live line (Ohio State +158), spread -3½, total 61½.
10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.
— Charlotte (+280) at Old Dominion (-8½, 56, -340), 11 a.m.
— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.
— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.
10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Ohio State -4, total 31
Houston -14½, total 26
10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 21, Connecticut 10. First-half winners: UConn +19½, over 30½.
10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Ohio State 13. First-half winners: Michigan +3½, under 33½, Michigan +175 ML.
10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Rutgers -½, total 24½
Toledo -13½, total 28½
Miami -½, total 33½
Florida -3, total 27½
10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 21, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +17, under 30½.
10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 7, Florida State 7. First-half winners: Florida State +2½, under 29½.
10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 20, Rutgers 2. First-half winners: Maryland +½, under 26.
10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16. First-half winners: Kent State PK, under 34.
10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Navy -6½, total 19½
Wake Forest PK, total 28
10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Boston College 10. First-half winners: Wake Forest -3½, over 33.
10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 17, Temple 7. First-half winners: Navy -7½, over 21½.
10:31 a.m.: Michigan takes a 14-10 lead with 3:51 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -172 on the live line (Michigan +134), spread -2½, total 60½.
10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Baylor -3, total 26½
Georgia -14, total 21½
10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Georgia Tech 0. First-half winners: Georgia -21½, under 31.
10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 10. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7½, over 26½. Texas Tech scored a TD with 1:08 left to put the first-half total over.
10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -1, total 23½.
10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 24, Liberty 3. First-half winners: Army +1½, over 25½, Army +120 ML.
10:14 a.m.: Ohio State takes the lead. Garrett Wilson catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes lead Michigan 10-7 with 9:12 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -320 on the live line (Michigan +235), spread -6½, total 59½.
10:03 a.m.: Ohio State punts, and Michigan has the ball back with a 7-3 lead with 12:14 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -132 on the live line (Michigan +104), spread -1½, total 55½.
9:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.
9:51 a.m.: Michigan leads 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
9:43 a.m.: Ohio State trims Michigan’s lead to 7-3 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -146 on the live line (Wolverines +114), spread -2½, total 63½.
9:27 a.m.: Michigan has come to play. The Wolverines take a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 10:12 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -135 on the live line (Michigan +105), spread -2½, total 68½.
9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 67, -1,400) at Duke (+800), 9:30 a.m.
8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.
— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.
— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.
— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.
— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.
— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.
— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.
— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.
— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.
— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.
— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.
8:45 a.m.: Despite heavy action on No. 2 Ohio State this week, the line has dropped to Buckeyes -6½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being as high as -9 during the week. Could be a strong indicator that No. 6 Michigan will keep it close or win today.
8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Wake Forest from -4½ to -5½
Rutgers from +1½ to -1½
Miami (Ohio) from PK to -1
Miami (Ohio)-Kent State total from 65½ to 67
Miami (Fla.)-Duke total from 68 to 67
North Texas from +10 to +8½
Southern Mississippi from -13 to -14
Penn State from -4 to -5½
Western Kentucky-Marshall total from 73½ to 74½
Indiana from +16 to +15
Colorado State from +4 to +3
8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:
— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.
— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.
— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.
— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.
— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.
— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.
— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.
— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.
— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.
— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.
— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.
— Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 67, -1,400) at Duke (+800), 9:30 a.m.
— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.
— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.
— Charlotte (+280) at Old Dominion (-8½, 56, -340), 11 a.m.
— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.
— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.
— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.
— Florida International (+450) at Southern Mississippi (-14, 46, -600), noon
— Massachusetts (+220) at New Mexico State (-7, 59, -260), noon
— Hawaii (+330) at Wyoming (-10½, 48½, -400), noon
— No. 3 Alabama (-20½, 57, -1,600) at Auburn (+900), 12:30 p.m.
— Oregon State (+235) at No. 11 Oregon (-7, 61, -275), 12:30 p.m.
— Penn State (-5½, 51, -210) at No. 12 Michigan State (+180), 12:30 p.m.
— Western Kentucky (-105) at Marshall (-1, 74½, -115), 12:30 p.m.
— Northwestern (+200) at Illinois (-6½, 44½, -240), 12:30 p.m.
— Indiana (+500) at Purdue (-15, 50½, -700), 12:30 p.m.
— Vanderbilt (no ML) at Tennessee (-32, 64, no ML), 12:45 p.m.
— Virginia Tech (+220) at Virginia (-7, 63½, -260), 12:45 p.m.
— No. 18 Wisconsin (-7, 39, -275) at Minnesota (+235), 1 p.m.
— Tulsa (+200) at SMU (-6½, 62, -240), 1 p.m.
— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21½, 55, -2,000), 1 p.m.
— Arizona (+800) at Arizona State (-20, 53, -1,400), 1 p.m.
— No. 14 Texas A&M (-6, 46½, -240) at LSU (+200), 4 p.m.
— Middle Tennessee (+150) at Florida Atlantic (-3½, 49½, -170), 4 p.m.
— West Virginia (-15½, 55½, -700) at Kansas (+500), 4 p.m.
— No. 10 Oklahoma (+165) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-4½, 49, -185), 4:30 p.m.
— No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12½, 57½, -450) at Syracuse (+375), 4:30 p.m.
— Clemson (-11½, 43, -450) at South Carolina (+375), 4:30 p.m.
— Kentucky (+130) at Louisville (-3, 57½, -150), 4:30 p.m.
— Tulane (+190) at Memphis (-6, 58, -220), 4:30 p.m.
— No. 5 Notre Dame (-20, 53, -1,400) at Stanford (+800), 5 p.m.
— UNR (-3, 58, -155) at Colorado State (+135), 6 p.m.
— No. 13 Brigham Young (-7, 64, -260) at Southern California (+220), 7:30 p.m.
— California (+200) at UCLA (-6½, 58, -240), 7:30 p.m.
