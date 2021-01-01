COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Playoff semifinals

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Friday’s college playoff games. Bad beats, player props, live line movement and more.

Alabama's DeVonta Smith reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. DeVonta Smith is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Can anything stop another Alabama-Clemson national title showdown?

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are big favorites in today’s College Football Playoff semifinals. The title game will be Jan. 11 in Miami.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:57 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

12:45 p.m.: Here’s the schedule for today’s College Football Playoff semifinals:

No. 1 Alabama (-19½, 65½, -1,400) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+800), 1 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (Rose Bowl)

No. 2 Clemson (-7½, 68½, -280) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+240), 5 p.m. at New Orleans (Sugar Bowl)

