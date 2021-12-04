COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Several 6-figure wagers placed

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma , Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Welcome to Week 14 — championship week — of the college football season.

There are eight conference titles on the line and four College Football Playoff berths to be secured. The marquee game is in Atlanta, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama meet for the SEC title. Other games with playoff implications include No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, No. 16 Houston at No. 3 Cincinnati in the American Athletic title game, and No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:22 a.m.: Oklahoma State takes a 3-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -440 on the live line (Baylor +310), spread -9½, total 42½.

8:56 a.m.: The first two games are about to kick off:

— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)

8:40 a.m.: Bet MGM has reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Oklahoma State -5½

— $165,000 to win $150,000 on Michigan -10½

Caesars Sports also reported three large wagers:

— $180,000 to win $72,000 on Georgia ML (-250)

— $130,000 to win $100,000 on Utah State +7 (-130)

— $99,000 to win $90,000 on Kent State -3

It's College Football Championship week 🏆🔥 Notable #BetLikeACaesar CFB wagers:

🏈 $180,000 Georgia ML (-250)

🏈 $130,000 Utah State +7 (-130)

It's College Football Championship week 🏆🔥 Notable #BetLikeACaesar CFB wagers:

🏈 $180,000 Georgia ML (-250)

🏈 $130,000 Utah State +7 (-130)

🏈 $99,000 Kent State -3 (-110)

8:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State-Northern Illinois total from 74½ to 75½

Michigan from -11 to -12½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)

— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+190) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6, 49½, -220), noon (at Carson, Calif.)

— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6½, 49, -240) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+200), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)

— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.

— Big Ten title game: No. 2 Michigan (-12½, 43½, -500) vs. No. 15 Iowa (+400), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

— ACC title game: No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3½, 72, -165) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (+145), 5 p.m. (at Charlotte, N.C.)

— Regular-season makeup game: Southern California (+170) at California (-4½, 57½, -190), 8 p.m.

