COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Several 6-figure wagers placed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 8:42 am
 
Updated December 4, 2021 - 9:24 am
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during an NCAA college football game against Okl ...
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma , Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Welcome to Week 14 — championship week — of the college football season.

There are eight conference titles on the line and four College Football Playoff berths to be secured. The marquee game is in Atlanta, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama meet for the SEC title. Other games with playoff implications include No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, No. 16 Houston at No. 3 Cincinnati in the American Athletic title game, and No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:22 a.m.: Oklahoma State takes a 3-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -440 on the live line (Baylor +310), spread -9½, total 42½.

The first two games are about to kick off:





8:40 a.m.: Bet MGM has reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Oklahoma State -5½

— $165,000 to win $150,000 on Michigan -10½

Caesars Sports also reported three large wagers:

— $180,000 to win $72,000 on Georgia ML (-250)

— $130,000 to win $100,000 on Utah State +7 (-130)

— $99,000 to win $90,000 on Kent State -3

8:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State-Northern Illinois total from 74½ to 75½

Michigan from -11 to -12½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)

— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+190) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6, 49½, -220), noon (at Carson, Calif.)

— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6½, 49, -240) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+200), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)

— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.

— Big Ten title game: No. 2 Michigan (-12½, 43½, -500) vs. No. 15 Iowa (+400), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

— ACC title game: No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3½, 72, -165) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (+145), 5 p.m. (at Charlotte, N.C.)

— Regular-season makeup game: Southern California (+170) at California (-4½, 57½, -190), 8 p.m.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gets past Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9 ...
College football picks: Georgia’s defense will stifle Alabama
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

It’s shocking that Alabama reached the SEC title game with a bad offensive line and weak pass coverage. Georgia’s top-ranked defense will dominate the line of scrimmage.