COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Several 6-figure wagers placed
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 14 — championship week — of the college football season.
There are eight conference titles on the line and four College Football Playoff berths to be secured. The marquee game is in Atlanta, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama meet for the SEC title. Other games with playoff implications include No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, No. 16 Houston at No. 3 Cincinnati in the American Athletic title game, and No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
9:22 a.m.: Oklahoma State takes a 3-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -440 on the live line (Baylor +310), spread -9½, total 42½.
8:56 a.m.: The first two games are about to kick off:
— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)
— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)
8:40 a.m.: Bet MGM has reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:
— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Oklahoma State -5½
— $165,000 to win $150,000 on Michigan -10½
Caesars Sports also reported three large wagers:
— $180,000 to win $72,000 on Georgia ML (-250)
— $130,000 to win $100,000 on Utah State +7 (-130)
— $99,000 to win $90,000 on Kent State -3
It's College Football Championship week 🏆🔥
Notable #BetLikeACaesar CFB wagers:
🏈 $180,000 Georgia ML (-250)
🏈 $130,000 Utah State +7 (-130)
🏈 $99,000 Kent State -3 (-110)
See the latest odds & trends at #CaesarsSportsbook for all championship spreads today 👀 pic.twitter.com/eTRMxdtnzn
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2021
8:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Kent State-Northern Illinois total from 74½ to 75½
Michigan from -11 to -12½
8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:
— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)
— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)
— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+190) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6, 49½, -220), noon (at Carson, Calif.)
— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.
— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6½, 49, -240) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+200), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)
— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.
— Big Ten title game: No. 2 Michigan (-12½, 43½, -500) vs. No. 15 Iowa (+400), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)
— ACC title game: No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3½, 72, -165) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (+145), 5 p.m. (at Charlotte, N.C.)
— Regular-season makeup game: Southern California (+170) at California (-4½, 57½, -190), 8 p.m.
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.