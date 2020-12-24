College football betting trends for bowl games

Marshall and Buffalo meet Friday in the Camellia Bowl, with Buffalo a 4½-point favorite. Three bowl games will be played Saturday.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.

Friday

Marshall vs. Buffalo (-4½) (Camellia Bowl): Both teams had unbeaten runs end late in the season. The Bulls were 4-1 against the spread before losing to Ball State, and coach Lance Leipold is 30-14-2 ATS since late 2016. Buffalo is 8-3-1 as an underdog since 2017. The Thundering Herd dropped three of their past four games ATS this season, but had won seven consecutive bowl games straight up before getting blown out by Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl last season. Edge: Buffalo.

Saturday

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina (-7½) (Camping World Bowl): Coastal Carolina is 8-2-1 ATS this season. Liberty has covered seven consecutive games. The Flames are 3-0 as underdogs this season and 6-1 in their last seven games in the role. Edge: Slight to Liberty.

Louisiana (-14½) vs. Texas-San Antonio (First Responder Bowl): The Ragin’ Cajuns covered their last three games to improve to 5-5 ATS. Louisiana is 1-2 as a road favorite this season and 1-4 in the last five games in the role. The Roadrunners are 4-2 as underdogs this season and 9-3 in their last 12 games in the role. Edge: Texas-San Antonio.

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State (-3½) (Lending Tree Bowl): The Hilltoppers covered their last two games but were 1-8-2 ATS in the previous 11. Western Kentucky is 2-3-1 as an underdog this season. Georgia State covered its last three games and was 3-1 ATS outside Atlanta. Edge: Slight to Georgia State.

Tuesday

Oklahoma State (-2) vs. Miami (Cheez-it Bowl): The Hurricanes went 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. Oklahoma State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy has covered four consecutive bowl games. Miami has lost and failed to cover eight of its last nine bowls. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Colorado vs. Texas (-9½) (Alamo Bowl): Texas coach Tom Herman is 4-0 straight up and ATS in bowls (3-0 with Texas). The Buffaloes were 4-1 ATS this season. Colorado is 0-5 straight up (1-4 ATS) in its last five bowl games. The Buffaloes haven’t won a bowl game since the 1999 Insight.com Bowl. Edge: Texas.

Wednesday

Wisconsin (-7) vs. Wake Forest (Duke’s Mayo Bowl): The Badgers failed to cover their last four games, their longest spread skid since the beginning of 2012. Wake Forest is 6-2 ATS this season. Wisconsin had won and covered five consecutive bowls before a close Rose Bowl loss to Oregon last season. Edge: Wake Forest.

Missouri vs. Iowa (-14½) (Music City Bowl): Missouri lost its last three games ATS this season. The Tigers are 1-3 ATS on the road and 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games away from home. Iowa is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS in its past six games, and the Hawkeyes have covered their last three bowl games. Edge: Iowa.

Florida (-2½) vs. Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl): The Sooners have won their last seven games outright and covered their past six. Oklahoma is 2-4 ATS in its past six bowls and 3-2 in its last five games as an underdog. Florida coach Dan Mullen is 4-5 ATS in bowl games. Edge: Slight to Oklahoma.

Thursday

Mississippi State vs. Tulsa (-2½) (Armed Forces Bowl): Tulsa is 7-1 ATS this season and 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games. The Golden Hurricane have covered their last three bowl games. Mississippi State covered three of its last four this season after dropping five straight ATS. Edge: Tulsa.

Ball State vs. San Jose State (-8½) (Arizona Bowl): San Jose State is 6-0 straight up and ATS this season and 15-4-1 ATS since late 2018. The Cardinals won and covered their last four games after dropping five of the previous six ATS. Edge: San Jose State.

Army vs. West Virginia (-7½) (Liberty Bowl): Army coach Jeff Monken is 3-0 straight up in bowls for Army. The Mountaineers failed to cover their last six bowl games. Edge: Army.

Arkansas vs. Texas Christian (-6) (Texas Bowl): The Razorbacks have lost four straight, covering only one of those games. Arkansas had covered its first six games before the slide. TCU has won and covered five of its last six games, including the past three. Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson is 10-3 straight up in his last 13 bowl games. Edge: Slight to TCU.