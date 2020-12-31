College football betting trends for bowl games
Friday
Cincinnati vs. Georgia (-7) (Peach Bowl): The Bearcats are 10-5 as underdogs since 2017. Cincinnati is 2-0 straight up and 1-1 against the spread in bowl games the last two seasons. Including the 2017 national championship game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 3-2 straight up and 4-1 ATS in bowls. The last three Cincinnati games have gone over the total, as have the last four Georgia games. Edge: Slight to over.
Auburn vs. Northwestern (-4) (Citrus Bowl): The Wildcats are 7-1 ATS this season and are on an 8-1-2 spread run. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has won his last three bowl games outright. Auburn is 2-4 ATS in its last six bowl games. Edge: Northwestern.
Notre Dame vs. Alabama (-20) (Rose Bowl at Arlington, Texas): The Crimson Tide is 8-3 ATS this season and is on a 9-3 spread run. Alabama is 4-7 ATS in its last 11 bowl/title games. The Fighting Irish were 5-6 ATS this season and are 3-5 ATS in their last eight bowl games. Notre Dame is 5-4 as an underdog since 2016. Edge: Alabama.
Ohio State vs. Clemson (-7½) (Sugar Bowl): Clemson has won and covered all three bowl/playoff meetings with Ohio State since 2013. The Buckeyes are 1-3 ATS in their last four bowl games and 4-7 overall ATS since late 2019. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is 14-3 ATS in ACC title/bowl/playoff games since 2012. The Tigers won and covered their last three games this season. Edge: Clemson.
Saturday
Kentucky (-2½) vs. North Carolina State (Gator Bowl): Kentucky is 4-6 straight up and 4-5-1 ATS this season, but the Wildcats are 3-0 ATS in their last three bowl games. Edge: North Carolina State.
Mississippi vs. Indiana (-8) (Outback Bowl): The Hoosiers are 7-0 ATS this season and have covered their last eight and 11 of their last 13 games. Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin is 4-5 straight up and ATS this season, though he did win and cover both bowls with Florida Atlantic. Edge: Indiana.
Oregon vs. Iowa State (-4) (Fiesta Bowl): Iowa State is on an 8-4-1 under run. The Ducks are 1-4 ATS in their last five bowl/playoff games. Edge: Slight to under.
Texas A&M (-7½) vs. North Carolina (Orange Bowl): Texas A&M covered its last four games away from Kyle Field this season. North Carolina dropped three in a row ATS before blowing out Miami. The Tar Heels are 5-6 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M.
