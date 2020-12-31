College football betting trends for bowl games

Clemson has won and covered all three bowl/playoff meetings with Ohio State since 2013.

In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts on the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws to an open receiver during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Friday

Cincinnati vs. Georgia (-7) (Peach Bowl): The Bearcats are 10-5 as underdogs since 2017. Cincinnati is 2-0 straight up and 1-1 against the spread in bowl games the last two seasons. Including the 2017 national championship game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 3-2 straight up and 4-1 ATS in bowls. The last three Cincinnati games have gone over the total, as have the last four Georgia games. Edge: Slight to over.

Auburn vs. Northwestern (-4) (Citrus Bowl): The Wildcats are 7-1 ATS this season and are on an 8-1-2 spread run. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has won his last three bowl games outright. Auburn is 2-4 ATS in its last six bowl games. Edge: Northwestern.

Notre Dame vs. Alabama (-20) (Rose Bowl at Arlington, Texas): The Crimson Tide is 8-3 ATS this season and is on a 9-3 spread run. Alabama is 4-7 ATS in its last 11 bowl/title games. The Fighting Irish were 5-6 ATS this season and are 3-5 ATS in their last eight bowl games. Notre Dame is 5-4 as an underdog since 2016. Edge: Alabama.

Ohio State vs. Clemson (-7½) (Sugar Bowl): Clemson has won and covered all three bowl/playoff meetings with Ohio State since 2013. The Buckeyes are 1-3 ATS in their last four bowl games and 4-7 overall ATS since late 2019. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is 14-3 ATS in ACC title/bowl/playoff games since 2012. The Tigers won and covered their last three games this season. Edge: Clemson.

Saturday

Kentucky (-2½) vs. North Carolina State (Gator Bowl): Kentucky is 4-6 straight up and 4-5-1 ATS this season, but the Wildcats are 3-0 ATS in their last three bowl games. Edge: North Carolina State.

Mississippi vs. Indiana (-8) (Outback Bowl): The Hoosiers are 7-0 ATS this season and have covered their last eight and 11 of their last 13 games. Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin is 4-5 straight up and ATS this season, though he did win and cover both bowls with Florida Atlantic. Edge: Indiana.

Oregon vs. Iowa State (-4) (Fiesta Bowl): Iowa State is on an 8-4-1 under run. The Ducks are 1-4 ATS in their last five bowl/playoff games. Edge: Slight to under.

Texas A&M (-7½) vs. North Carolina (Orange Bowl): Texas A&M covered its last four games away from Kyle Field this season. North Carolina dropped three in a row ATS before blowing out Miami. The Tar Heels are 5-6 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.