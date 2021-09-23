College football betting trends: Fresno State gets edge over UNLV

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Friday

UNLV at Fresno State (-30½): The Rebels are winless straight up (0-9) under coach Marcus Arroyo and haven’t won or covered their last three games against Fresno State. The Bulldogs are off to a 4-0 spread start, including 2-0 at home, this season. Edge: Fresno State.

Saturday

Southern Methodist at Texas Christian (-9½): The road team is 5-0-1 against the spread in the last six games in this rivalry. The Mustangs are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as underdogs. The Horned Frogs are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as home favorites against Football Bowl Subdivision foes. Edge: SMU.

Missouri (-1½) at Boston College: The Tigers are 0-3 ATS this season and have dropped their last six games ATS. The Eagles are 18-7-1 ATS as underdogs since 2017. Edge: Boston College.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin (-6): The teams have not met since 1964. The Fighting Irish are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as underdogs. The Badgers are 13-16 ATS in their last 29 games. Edge: Notre Dame.

Rutgers at Michigan (-20½): Coach Greg Schiano has Rutgers on the move, 3-0 straight up and ATS this season and 8-4 ATS since returning to the school in 2020. The Scarlet Knights also are 5-0 ATS on the road since Schiano’s return. The Wolverines have won and covered their first three games this season, but were 1-7 ATS in their last eight games entering the season. Rutgers covered this matchup last season. Edge: Rutgers.

Colorado State at Iowa (-23½): Even after an upset win at Toledo, the Rams are 2-5 straight up and ATS in their last seven games. Iowa is 9-4 ATS in its past 13 home games and 10-1 ATS in its last 11 nonconference games. Edge: Iowa.

Texas A&M (-5½) vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas: Coach Jimbo Fisher has yet to cover against Arkansas (0-3) while with the Aggies. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is 10-3 ATS with the Razorbacks and 8-3 ATS as an underdog. Edge: Arkansas.

UCLA (-4) at Stanford: The Bruins broke an 11-game series losing streak in 2019, but lost again in two overtimes last season. The Cardinal are 11-2 ATS in the last 13 meetings. Stanford is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as a home underdog. Edge: Stanford.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-6): Coach Chris Klieman is 11-4 ATS as an underdog with the Wildcats. The home team has covered the past three games in the series, but the Cowboys have failed to cover their last four home games. Edge: Kansas State.

Tennessee at Florida (-19): The Gators have won the last four meetings outright, covering three. Before a romp over Tennessee Tech, coach Josh Heupel was 0-2 ATS with the Volunteers, and he was on a 6-16 spread skid dating to mid 2019 with Central Florida. Tennessee was 3-8 ATS since last season before the cover against Football Championship Subdivision team Tennessee Tech. Edge: Florida.

California at Washington (-7½): The Golden Bears beat Washington as double-digit underdogs in 2018 and 2019. California is 19-7 ATS as an underdog under coach Justin Wilcox. Washington coach Jimmy Lake is 2-5 ATS with the Huskies (2-4 as a home favorite). Edge: California.

Oregon State at Southern California (-11): The Beavers haven’t defeated USC at the Coliseum since 1960. Oregon State is 12-5 ATS as an underdog since early 2019, and the Beavers have covered their last seven conference road games. The Trojans are 1-3 ATS in their last four home games. Edge: Oregon State.

