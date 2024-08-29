College football betting trends — Week 1: Edge for UNLV-Houston
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
Saturday
UNLV at Houston (-2½, 54½): The Rebels went 10-4 against the spread in coach Barry Odom’s first season, including 6-0 on the road. UNLV has covered 10 straight on the road against Power Five opposition. Coach Willie Fritz makes his debut with the Cougars after a decorated run at Tulane. Houston was 3-9 ATS as a favorite the past two seasons. The Rebels were 9-5 to the over last season. Edge: UNLV.
Clemson vs. Georgia (-13½, 48½) (at Atlanta): Clemson is only 23-29 ATS the past four seasons, but Georgia started 0-4-1 ATS last season and is 6-7 ATS the past two seasons in games outside the Bulldogs’ home field in Athens. Edge: Slight to Clemson.
Penn State (-8½, 51½) at West Virginia: Penn State covered -21 against the Mountaineers in last year’s opener by jamming in a last-minute touchdown. West Virginia went on an 8-4 ATS run after that, including 5-1 at home. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin, however, is 8-2 ATS as visitor the past two seasons and is a notorious fast starter, covering the first three out of the chute each of the past three seasons. Edge: Slight to Penn State.
Akron at Ohio State (-48½, 58): Akron was 4-6-2 ATS last season. Ohio State is just 3-3-1 laying 30 points or more since 2022, but the Buckeyes were 5-1 ATS at home last season. Ohio State was also 10-3 to the under last season. Edge: Slight to Ohio State and under.
New Mexico at Arizona (-31, 59): Arizona was 11-2 ATS last season, including 6-0 at home, for departed coach Jedd Fisch. New Wildcats coach Brent Brennan went 8-4-1 with San Jose State last season, including 5-2 as a favorite. New Lobos coach Bronco Mendenhall covered in his debut last week, and New Mexico is on a 10-3 over run. Edge: Arizona and slight to over.
Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 54½) at Florida: Miami is 8-17 ATS the past two seasons, including 4-10 as a favorite, but the Gators went 4-8 ATS last season, including 2-5 as underdogs. Both teams trended over last season (Miami 8-5, Florida 7-4-1). Edge: Slight to over.
Colorado State at Texas (-32, 60½): Colorado State is on a 7-3 ATS run as an underdog. Texas is just 4-4 in its last eight at home and 0-2 last season laying 30 or more. Edge: Colorado State.
Western Kentucky at Alabama (-32, 59½): Western Kentucky is on a 7-4 run as an underdog. New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer went 7-7-1 ATS at Washington last season, including 2-4-1 at home, 4-6-1 as a favorite and 0-3 laying 28 or more. Both teams are on over runs (Hilltoppers 10-6, Crimson Tide 10-3). Edge: Over and slight to Western Kentucky.
Fresno State at Michigan (-21, 45½): Fresno State went 3-0 ATS on the road against nonconference opponents last season. Michigan went 0-3 ATS at home against nonconference opponents last season while now-full-time coach Sherrone Moore served in place of the suspended Jim Harbaugh. Edge: Slight to Fresno State.
Notre Dame at Texas A&M (-3, 46½): Notre Dame went 9-3-1 ATS last season and is 10-4 away from home the past two seasons. New A&M coach Mike Elko was 16-10 ATS at Duke the past two seasons, but the Aggies finished last season on a 1-6-1 ATS skid. The Fighting Irish are on a 16-4 over run. Edge: Notre Dame and over.
Sunday
LSU (-4½, 64½) vs. USC (at Allegiant Stadium): USC is on a 4-11 ATS skid, including 2-6 on the road, while LSU went 8-5 ATS last season. Both teams are on strong over runs (Trojans 21-6, Tigers 19-2). Edge: Over and LSU.
Monday
Boston College at Florida State (-16½, 50): Boston College narrowly missed a major upset in this game last season, falling 31-29 as a 27½-point home underdog, but the Eagles were only 9-16 ATS the past two seasons for departed coach Jeff Hafley. Florida State is on a 2-5 ATS skid after its upset loss to Georgia Tech last week. The Eagles are on an 8-4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Boston College and over.