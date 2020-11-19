College football betting trends — Week 11

Penn State is 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and is on a 2-7 spread skid since late 2019. Iowa is 16-8-1 ATS in its last 25 conference road games.

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer (28) brings down Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) during a fourth down attempt to reach the Nebraska end zone, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nebraska won 30-23. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nebraska's Ben Stille sacks Penn State's Will Levis late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Iowa (-2½) at Penn State: The Nittany Lions are 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and are on a 2-7 spread skid since late 2019. Penn State has won the last four meetings straight up. Iowa is 16-8-1 ATS in its last 25 conference road games. Edge: Iowa.

Virginia Tech (-3½) at Pittsburgh: The Hokies are 1-3 ATS on the road this season and 1-5 ATS in their last six road games. Pitt had covered five straight in the series before last season’s 28-0 Virginia Tech win. Edge: Pitt.

Cincinnati (-6) at Central Florida: The Knights are on a 5-12 spread skid since early 2019 and are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games. Cincinnati has covered six of its past eight road games, including the last four. The Bearcats won last season’s matchup 27-24, but had dropped the previous three in the series. Edge: Cincinnati.

Mississippi State at Georgia (-25): Mississippi State has failed to cover its last five games since beating Louisiana State in its season opener. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is on a 5-16 spread skid dating to late 2018 at Washington State. The home team is 5-0 ATS in Georgia games this season. Edge: Georgia.

Indiana at Ohio State (-20½): The Hoosiers are rolling at 4-0 straight up and ATS and are on an 11-3 spread run since early 2019. Indiana is 6-1 in its last seven games as an underdog. The road team has covered the last four games in the series. The Buckeyes are 3-5 ATS in their last eight games. Ohio State has covered six of its last eight home games. Edge: Indiana.

Southern California (-3) at Utah: The home team has won the last seven meetings outright and is 8-1 ATS in nine matchups since Utah joined the Pac-12. Utah has covered seven of its last eight conference home games. Edge: Utah.

Louisiana State (-2½) at Arkansas: The Razorbacks are 6-1 ATS this season, and LSU is 2-3 ATS. Arkansas has covered the last two meetings. Edge: Arkansas.

Wisconsin (-7) at Northwestern: The Wildcats have covered five of the past six meetings, including the last three. Northwestern is on a seven-game unbeaten streak against the spread (5-0-2, 4-0 this season). The Wildcats are 17-9-1 as underdogs since 2016. Wisconsin is 4-5 ATS in its last nine conference road games. Edge: Northwestern.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7): The road team has covered seven of the past eight meetings, including the last three. Oklahoma State is 11-3 in its last 14 games as an underdog. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Kansas State at Iowa State (-10½): Coach Chris Klieman is 9-3 as an underdog with Kansas State since last season. The Wildcats are 24-8 as underdogs since 2016. Kansas State has covered five of its last six games. The Cyclones are 1-5 in their last six games as home favorites. Edge: Kansas State.

Tennessee at Auburn (-11): The Volunteers haven’t won or covered their last four games after an eight-game straight-up win streak. Auburn is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games (2-1 this season). Edge: Auburn.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.