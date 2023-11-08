67°F
College football betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Wyoming-UNLV

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 1:25 pm
 
Wyoming defenders Easton Gibbs (28), Cole DeMarzo (25) and Wyett Ekeler (right) force a fumble ...
Wyoming defenders Easton Gibbs (28), Cole DeMarzo (25) and Wyett Ekeler (right) force a fumble from Air Force quarterback Jensen Jones (5) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in Denver. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Wyoming at UNLV (-6, 51): The Cowboys are on an 8-3 run against the spread as an underdog and have covered three of their last four overall this season. However, the Rebels are 8-1 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Wyoming.

Alabama (-10½, 46½) at Kentucky: Alabama is on a 5-1 ATS run and 8-3 run to the over. Edge: Slight to Alabama and over.

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State (-14, 50): The Seminoles have won and covered the last two meetings, including a 45-3 rout last season. The Hurricanes are on a 1-4 ATS skid, while Florida State is on a 5-2 ATS run at home. Edge: Florida State.

Duke at North Carolina (-14, 50½): The Tar Heels have won the last four meetings in this series (2-1-1 ATS). The Blue Devils haven’t covered in four of their last five after starting 12-5 ATS under coach Mike Elko. Edge: Slight to North Carolina.

Oklahoma State (-2½, 64½) at Central Florida: The Cowboys have won and covered five in a row, while the Knights are on a 1-5 ATS skid. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Mississippi at Georgia (-11, 58): The teams haven’t met since 2016. The Rebels are on a 4-2 ATS run as an underdog, while the Bulldogs are 2-6-1 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Mississippi.

Michigan (-4½, 45) at Penn State: The Wolverines have won and covered the last two meetings in this series. Michigan is on a 4-1-1 ATS run and is on an 18-5-2 ATS run in Big Ten play. However, the Nittany Lions are 7-2 ATS this season and are on a 13-2-1 ATS run. Michigan is also on a 5-0 over run. Edge: Slight to Michigan and over.

Texas Tech at Kansas (-4, 61): The Red Raiders have won three straight in this series, including covering handily the past two seasons. However, Texas Tech is on a 3-6 ATS skid on the road, while the Jayhawks are 4-0 ATS at home this season against Football Bowl Subdivision foes. Edge: Slight to Kansas.

Arizona (-10½, 54½) at Colorado: The Buffaloes have lost five of six straight-up but did slip inside the backdoor for covers the past two weeks. The Wildcats are 8-1 ATS this season. Edge: Arizona.

Utah at Washington (-9, 51½): The Utes are on a 7-4 ATS run as an underdog, while the Huskies are on a 1-3-1 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Utah.

Stanford at Oregon State (-20½, 54½): The Beavers are on a 10-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Slight to Oregon State.

Southern California at Oregon (-15½, 74½): The Trojans are on ATS skids of 0-7 and 2-10, while the Ducks are 7-1-1 ATS this season. USC is also on a 17-1 over run. Edge: Over and Oregon.

Tennessee (-1, 58½) at Missouri: The Volunteers have won and covered four straight against the Tigers, including scoring 60-plus the past two seasons in blowouts. Tennessee is on a 4-1 over run, and Missouri is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Tennessee.

Florida at Louisiana State (-13½, 63½): The Tigers have won and covered the last four meetings in this series, and all four games went over, too. LSU is on a 16-1 over run, and the Gators are on a 5-0 over run. Edge: LSU and over.

West Virginia at Oklahoma (-13, 58½): The Mountaineers have covered the last two meetings in this series, including a straight-up win last season. West Virginia has covered five of the last seven this season, while the Sooners haven’t covered the last three after starting the season 6-0 ATS. Edge: West Virginia.

Texas (-10½, 53) at Texas Christian: The Horned Frogs are on a 3-7 ATS skid. Both teams are on 6-2 under runs, and the last two games in this series have gone under. Edge: Under.

Michigan State at Ohio State (-32, 47): The Buckeyes have won the last seven meetings in this series, covering in six of them. Ohio State is on a 4-1-2 ATS run overall and is also 7-2 to the under this season. Edge: Ohio State and under.

