College football betting trends — Week 11: Fresno State and over

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Friday

Fresno State (-9½, 60½) at UNLV: The Rebels have lost four straight in the series, with Fresno State covering three of those games. UNLV slipped inside of the spread in the last meeting. The past three games between the teams have gone over the total. The Bulldogs have won four straight overall, going 3-1 against the spread after a 3-13-1 ATS skid. The Rebels are on a 2-3 ATS slump. Edge: Fresno State and over.

Saturday

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-4, 77): The Tar Heels won high-scoring shootouts the past two seasons. North Carolina is 3-7-1 ATS on the road since last season, with 10 of its past 16 games going over the total. The Demon Deacons are 6-1 ATS in their past seven at home. Edge: Wake Forest and over.

Notre Dame (-15½, 39½) at Navy: The Fighting Irish have won four straight in the series since losing in 2016. Notre Dame is 4-0 ATS on the road but 1-4 ATS in South Bend. The Midshipmen have covered five of the past eight meetings. Navy has covered seven of its past eight on the road, with the over on a 4-1 run. Edge: Navy and over.

Indiana at Ohio State (-40, 58): The Hoosiers have lost 26 straight to Ohio State since 1988, but the road team has covered the past six games in the series. The past five matchups have gone over the total. Indiana has failed to cover five straight on the road and is 1-9 ATS in its past 10 Big Ten road games. Edge: Ohio State and over.

Louisville at Clemson (-7, 52): The Tigers have won all seven meetings straight up since Louisville joined the Atlantic Coast Conference and covered the past five in the series. Clemson is 1-3 ATS at home this season. The Cardinals are on a 4-0 ATS run and covered five of their past six overall. Edge: Louisville.

Washington at Oregon (-13½, 73): This will be the first time this season the Huskies are an underdog. Washington is 0-5 ATS in its past five games, but the over is on a 7-2 run. The Ducks won and covered the past two meetings. Oregon has won and covered six straight at home, and the over has covered in seven of its past 10 games. Edge: Oregon and over.

Arizona at UCLA (-19½, 77½): The Wildcats are 9-6 ATS since last season, with nine of their past 12 games going over the total. The Bruins have won two straight and covered the past three in the series. UCLA is 6-1 ATS at home against Football Bowl Subdivision foes and has seen 11 of its past 14 games go over the total. Edge: UCLA and over.

Texas Christian at Texas (-7, 65): The Horned Frogs are 6-2 straight up and ATS in the past eight meetings. TCU is 3-0-1 ATS on the road this season and 7-1-1 ATS overall. The over has covered in six of TCU’s eight games. The Longhorns are 4-1 ATS at home this season and on a 10-5 under run. Edge: TCU.

Alabama (-12, 64½) at Mississippi: The Crimson Tide have won six straight in the series, going 5-1 ATS. But Alabama is 2-6 ATS as a visitor since last season. The under has covered in 10 of the Tide’s past 16 outings. The Rebels are 1-4 ATS at home, and the under has covered in four straight Ole Miss games after a 15-3 under streak. Edge: Alabama and under.

Louisiana State (-3½, 62) at Arkansas: The underdog is 3-0-1 ATS in the past four games of this rivalry. The Tigers are riding a 5-2 ATS streak after upsetting Alabama. The total has gone over in seven of the Razorbacks’ nine games. Edge: LSU and over.

Georgia (-16½, 53½) at Mississippi State: Georgia has not covered its past two road games after going 9-1 ATS away from home. The under is 9-2 in Georgia’s past 11 games. Mississippi State is 5-2-1 ATS in its past eight at home. Edge: Under.