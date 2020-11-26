College football betting trends — Week 12
Friday
Wyoming (-16½) at UNLV: UNLV is 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and 4-12 ATS since the beginning of last season. Edge: Wyoming.
Notre Dame (-5½) at North Carolina: North Carolina is 3-2 as an underdog since last season and 12-5 in its past 17 games in the role. The Tar Heels are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as home underdogs. The Fighting Irish are 4-4 ATS this season and 4-3 in their last seven games as road favorites. Edge: North Carolina.
Iowa State at Texas (pick): Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is 1-3 straight up and 0-4 ATS against Texas. The Longhorns are 1-5-1 in conference home games since last season. Edge: Iowa State.
Nebraska at Iowa (-13½): Iowa has won the past five meetings straight up but has failed to cover the last two. The Cornhuskers are on a 1-6 spread skid on the road and are 4-12 ATS since last season. Edge: Iowa.
Saturday
Georgia (-21½) at South Carolina: The Gamecocks have no wins or covers in their last four games. The home team is 5-1 ATS in Georgia games this season, but the road team has covered the last four games in the series. Edge: Georgia.
Kentucky vs. Florida (-25½): Kentucky has covered its past three games against Florida and is 11-5 in its last 16 games as an underdog. The Gators are on an 11-5 spread uptick and are 8-1 ATS in their last nine home games. Edge: Florida.
Maryland at Indiana (-11½): The Terrapins have won and covered their last two games this season after dropping eight of their previous 11 ATS. Indiana is 4-1 straight up and 5-0 ATS this season. The Hoosiers are on a 12-3 spread uptick since early 2019. The home team has covered the last four meetings. Edge: Indiana.
Colorado at Southern California (-10½): The Buffaloes haven’t beaten USC outright since joining the Pac-12 in 2011 (0-9 straight up), but have covered three of the last five games in the series. Colorado is 2-0 straight up and ATS this season (both as an underdog). The Trojans are 1-3 ATS in their last four games. Edge: Colorado.
Auburn at Alabama (24½): The home team is 7-1 straight up in the last eight meetings. Alabama has covered four straight home games against Auburn. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 ATS at home this season. The Tigers are 9-13 as underdogs since 2014. Edge: Alabama.
Louisiana State at Texas A&M (-14½): LSU has covered all eight games against the Aggies since they moved into the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The Tigers are 8-2 as underdogs since 2017 (0-1 this season). Texas A&M is 1-2 ATS at home this season and 3-5 ATS in its last eight home games. Edge: LSU.
Mississippi State at Mississippi (-9½): Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is 2-5 ATS this season, and his teams are 6-16 ATS since late 2018 at Washington State. The Bulldogs have covered three of the last five meetings. Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin is on a 14-7 uptick since last season at Florida Atlantic. Edge: Mississippi.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.