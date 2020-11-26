College football betting trends — Week 12

UNLV is 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and 4-12 ATS since the beginning of last season. The Rebels host Wyoming on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is tackled by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Malachi Langley (35) during the third quarter of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C. Howell's 25th-ranked Tar Heels host No. 2 Notre Dame on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Friday

Wyoming (-16½) at UNLV: UNLV is 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and 4-12 ATS since the beginning of last season. Edge: Wyoming.

Notre Dame (-5½) at North Carolina: North Carolina is 3-2 as an underdog since last season and 12-5 in its past 17 games in the role. The Tar Heels are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as home underdogs. The Fighting Irish are 4-4 ATS this season and 4-3 in their last seven games as road favorites. Edge: North Carolina.

Iowa State at Texas (pick): Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is 1-3 straight up and 0-4 ATS against Texas. The Longhorns are 1-5-1 in conference home games since last season. Edge: Iowa State.

Nebraska at Iowa (-13½): Iowa has won the past five meetings straight up but has failed to cover the last two. The Cornhuskers are on a 1-6 spread skid on the road and are 4-12 ATS since last season. Edge: Iowa.

Saturday

Georgia (-21½) at South Carolina: The Gamecocks have no wins or covers in their last four games. The home team is 5-1 ATS in Georgia games this season, but the road team has covered the last four games in the series. Edge: Georgia.

Kentucky vs. Florida (-25½): Kentucky has covered its past three games against Florida and is 11-5 in its last 16 games as an underdog. The Gators are on an 11-5 spread uptick and are 8-1 ATS in their last nine home games. Edge: Florida.

Maryland at Indiana (-11½): The Terrapins have won and covered their last two games this season after dropping eight of their previous 11 ATS. Indiana is 4-1 straight up and 5-0 ATS this season. The Hoosiers are on a 12-3 spread uptick since early 2019. The home team has covered the last four meetings. Edge: Indiana.

Colorado at Southern California (-10½): The Buffaloes haven’t beaten USC outright since joining the Pac-12 in 2011 (0-9 straight up), but have covered three of the last five games in the series. Colorado is 2-0 straight up and ATS this season (both as an underdog). The Trojans are 1-3 ATS in their last four games. Edge: Colorado.

Auburn at Alabama (24½): The home team is 7-1 straight up in the last eight meetings. Alabama has covered four straight home games against Auburn. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 ATS at home this season. The Tigers are 9-13 as underdogs since 2014. Edge: Alabama.

Louisiana State at Texas A&M (-14½): LSU has covered all eight games against the Aggies since they moved into the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The Tigers are 8-2 as underdogs since 2017 (0-1 this season). Texas A&M is 1-2 ATS at home this season and 3-5 ATS in its last eight home games. Edge: LSU.

Mississippi State at Mississippi (-9½): Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is 2-5 ATS this season, and his teams are 6-16 ATS since late 2018 at Washington State. The Bulldogs have covered three of the last five meetings. Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin is on a 14-7 uptick since last season at Florida Atlantic. Edge: Mississippi.

