College football betting trends — Week 12: Fade UNLV at Hawaii

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

UNLV (-11, 55½) at Hawaii: The Rebels have covered two straight in the series. UNLV is on a five-game straight-up skid but has a 4-1 record against the spread in road games. The Rainbow Warriors have covered five of their past six games, including the past four at home. The total has stayed under in seven of Hawaii’s 11 games this season. Edge: Hawaii and under.

Texas Christian (-2½, 58) at Baylor: The Horned Frogs have won and covered the past two meetings. TCU is 8-1-1 ATS, and the over is on a 9-5 surge in its past 14 outings despite staying under last week at Texas. The Bears are 16-8 ATS since last season. Edge: TCU and over.

Illinois at Michigan (-18, 40½): This is the first meeting between the schools since 2019. The Fighting Illini are 6-1 ATS in their past seven on the road and 8-4 as an underdog since last season. The under is on a 14-6 run in Illinois’ past 20 games. The Wolverines are 9-3-2 ATS at home since last season, with eight of their past 10 games staying under the total. Edge: Under and Illinois.

Texas (-9, 64) at Kansas: The Longhorns have struggled with Kansas, which covered the past five meetings in the series and scored the upset as a 31-point underdog last season. Texas had dropped five straight ATS as a visitor before winning at Kansas State on Nov. 5. The Jayhawks are on a 10-2-1 ATS run. Edge: Kansas.

Georgia (-21½, 49) at Kentucky: The Bulldogs haven’t covered the past three meetings, with each of those going under the total. Georgia is 9-2 ATS on the road since last season, while nine of its past 11 games overall have stayed under. The Wildcats are 7-3 in their past 10 games as an underdog and in the middle of a 9-1 under run since last season. Edge: Under and Kentucky.

Ohio State (-27, 63) at Maryland: The past two matchups have been routs by the Buckeyes. The Terrapins are on a 0-5 ATS skid and are 2-19 ATS in second half of regular seasons under coach Mike Locksley. Edge: Ohio State.

Iowa at Minnesota (-2½, 32½): The Hawkeyes have won and covered the past three meetings for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Iowa is 4-1 ATS in its past five on the road, and the total has gone under in eight of its past 11 games. The Golden Gophers are on a 2-4 ATS skid. The under is a combined 13-6 for the two teams this season. Edge: Iowa and under.

Stanford at California (-5, 46½): The Golden Bears are 2-1 straight up and 3-0 ATS in the Big Game since 2019. Cal is 6-2 ATS in its past eight at home. The Cardinal haven’t covered in four straight and are 2-15 ATS since early 2021, including 2-8 this season. Edge: Cal.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7½, 66): The Sooners are 6-1 straight up in the past seven in the Bedlam rivalry. Oklahoma hasn’t covered its past four at home and is 1-6 ATS in its past seven overall. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Syracuse at Wake Forest (-10, 55½): The home team has covered the past three meetings, and the Demon Deacons are 6-3 ATS in their past nine home games. But Wake Forest is on a 0-3 ATS and straight-up skid, and Syracuse is 0-4 straight up and 1-3 ATS after getting mauled by Florida State last week. The total has stayed under in 10 of the Orange’s past 14 games 2021. Edge: Wake Forest and under.

Southern California (-2½, 76) at UCLA: The Bruins are 2-2 straight up and ATS against USC in the past four meetings. Those games have all soared well over the total. The over is a combined 14-6 in the two teams’ games this season. Edge: Over.

Utah (-2, 61½) at Oregon: The teams met twice last season, including the Pac-12 title game, and Utes rolled both times. The past five meetings have gone over the total. Utah is on a 13-7 ATS run, and the Ducks had covered five straight before losing at home to Washington. The over is 7-4 in Oregon’s past 11 games. Edge: Over.