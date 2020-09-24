College football betting trends — Week 3

Oklahoma State has won and covered the last five games against West Virginia. The Cowboys entered 2020 on a 13-4 spread uptick. The Mountaineers were 4-6 as underdogs last season.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (-7): Oklahoma State has won and covered the last five games against the Mountaineers. The Cowboys entered 2020 on a 13-4 spread uptick. West Virginia was 4-6 as an underdog last season. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Central Florida (-27) at East Carolina: Even after the Georgia Tech win, Central Florida is 4-5 against the spread in its past nine road games and 7-8 ATS in its last 15 games overall. East Carolina hasn’t beaten Central Florida straight up since 2015, but did cover a big number last season. The Pirates were 2-2 as home underdogs last season after a 3-8 spread mark in the role the previous two seasons. Edge: Central Florida.

Florida State at Miami (-11): Miami has won the last three straight up in this rivalry. Before last season’s 27-10 score, the previous five games were decided by five points or fewer. Florida State is on a 6-13 spread skid. Edge: Miami.

Louisville at Pittsburgh (-3): Scott Satterfield’s teams at Appalachian State and Louisville are 17-9-1 ATS since 2018. Entering the 2020 season, Pittsburgh was 7-14-1 ATS as a home favorite since 2015. Edge: Louisville.

Kansas at Baylor (-17½): The Bears have won the past 10 meetings straight up, covering the last eight and and nine of 10. Baylor’s margin of victory in the last eight meetings is 40.5 points. Les Miles’ teams at Louisiana State and Kansas are 7-15-1 ATS dating to 2015. Edge: Baylor.

Alabama (-27½) at Missouri: Alabama is 6-6 ATS in conference road games since 2017 and 21-21-1 ATS in its last 43 games on the board. Missouri lost its final seven games ATS last season. Alabama won and covered big in all three meetings since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference. Edge: Alabama.

Georgia (-27½) at Arkansas: The Razorbacks lost their last nine straight up in a disastrous 2019 but did cover four of those. Arkansas was 5-5 as a double-digit underdog the past two seasons. Georgia has covered its last seven regular-season road games. Edge: Georgia.

Texas (-17½) at Texas Tech: Texas is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games and has won and covered the past two meetings with Texas Tech. The Longhorns were 2-0 as road favorites last season after a 1-4 mark the previous year in the role. The Red Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the board. Edge: Texas.

Iowa State (-2½) at Texas Christian: The Horned Frogs are 6-13 ATS in regular-season games since mid 2018. TCU also is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 home games and 5-15-1 as a home favorite since 2016. Iowa State hasn’t covered its past five games, but the Cyclones have covered the last four meetings with TCU. Edge: Iowa State.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (-30½): Texas A&M is 8-3 when laying double digits the past two seasons and 9-3 as a home favorite in that span. Vanderbilt enters 2020 on a 3-10 spread skid. Edge: Texas A&M.

Kentucky at Auburn (-8): Kentucky enters 2020 on an 11-4 spread uptick and is 4-2 in its last six games as an underdog. The Wildcats won the last four games straight up in 2019 and covered six of their final seven. Auburn was 9-4 ATS last season, but is 4-11 in its last 15 games as a home favorite. Edge: Kentucky.

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech (-6½): The Wolfpack dropped 10 of their final 11 ATS last season and have lost seven straight ATS on the road. Virginia Tech covered its final three as a home favorite last season, but is 13-18 ATS in its past 31 games on the board. Edge: Virginia Tech.

