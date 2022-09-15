89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Betting

College football betting trends — Week 3

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 12:35 pm
 
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) reaches for a snapped ball during the first half of a NCAA ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) reaches for a snapped ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

North Texas at UNLV (-2½, 63½): The Mean Green have covered five straight as a visitor and are on an 11-5 spread streak. The Rebels are on an 8-3 ATS streak and have covered their past three games at Allegiant Stadium. Edge: Slight to North Texas.

Georgia (-24½, total 55) at South Carolina: The road team has covered the past six meetings. Georgia is 9-1 against the spread in its past 10 away from home and was 5-0 ATS as a visitor last season. Edge: Georgia.

Oklahoma (-11, 66½) at Nebraska: A classic rivalry that renewed last season for the first time since 2010, as Oklahoma won 23-16 but didn’t cover. The Sooners were 0-3-1 ATS on the road last season. The Cornhuskers, who fired coach Scott Frost this week, are on a 7-1 surge as an underdog since early in the 2020 campaign. Edge: Nebraska.

California at Notre Dame (-11, 40): These teams haven’t met since 1967. The Fighting Irish covered five of seven at home last season. Cal was 4-2 as an underdog last season and 11-4 ATS when getting points since 2019. Edge: Cal.

Penn State (-3, 48) at Auburn: This is a rematch of last season when the host Nittany Lions prevailed 28-20. After beating and covering against Ohio last week, Penn State is 7-1 ATS in its past eight regular-season games against nonconference FBS foes. Auburn is 1-5 ATS in its past six. Edge: Penn State.

Mississippi (-16½, 63½) at Georgia Tech: The Rebels are 11-6 in their past 17 ATS overall and 5-1 ATS against nonconference FBS opponents in the regular season. Georgia Tech is 1-6 ATS the past seven at home against FBS foes and 1-8 ATS in its past nine vs. FBS opponents overall. Edge: Mississippi.

Colorado at Minnesota (-27½, 47): The Gophers won this matchup last season 30-0 and are on an 11-4 spread uptick since late 2020. Colorado is 1-5 ATS in its past six against nonconference opponents and is also on an 9-5 under run. Edge: Minnesota.

Brigham Young at Oregon (-3½, 58): The Cougars have covered their past six as an underdog. Oregon routed Eastern Washington last week and has covered three straight as home chalk after dropping nine in a row in that role. The Ducks are 1-4 ATS in their past five against nonconference FBS foes. Edge: BYU.

Colorado State at Washington State (-16½, 53): Tough start for first-year coach Jay Norvell, as the Rams are 0-2 straight up and ATS this season. That’s now eight consecutive straight-up and ATS losses for Colorado State. The Cougars have won and covered their past four at home and are 9-1 ATS in their past 10 regular-season games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. Edge: Washington State.

Michigan State at Washington (-3½, 56½): The Spartans are 11-4 ATS since last season but failed to cover their past two on the road. Washington is 2-0 straight up and ATS. Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer is 10-5 ATS at Fresno State and Washington since last season. Edge: Slight to Washington.

UNR at Iowa (-23½, 39): The Wolf Pack were 17-7 in their past 24 games on the board before losing to Football Championship Subdivision school Incarnate Word last week. Iowa hasn’t covered either of its games this season and is 1-4 ATS in its past five at home. The total has gone well under in the Hawkeyes’ past three games. Edge: UNR and under.

Miami at Texas A&M (-5½, 44½): The Hurricanes covered their past three as an underdog last season and are 6-3 ATS since the middle of 2021. The Aggies failed to cover in their first two games. Edge: Miami.

San Diego State at Utah (-21, 50): The Aztecs upset Utah last season and went 4-1 as an underdog. They were 4-2 ATS on the road. Utah is 1-4 ATS in the regular season against nonconference opponents since 2021. Edge: San Diego State.

Fresno State at Southern California (-12, 74½): The Bulldogs are 0-2 ATS this season, and Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is on a 3-10-1 spread skid dating to the 2019 season. The Trojans are 2-0 straight up and ATS. Edge: USC.

MOST READ
1
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
2
Nevada’s drug classification for cannabis ruled unconstitutional
Nevada’s drug classification for cannabis ruled unconstitutional
3
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
4
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
5
Nellis officer accused of raping, grooming minor victim, police say
Nellis officer accused of raping, grooming minor victim, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair, left, and quarterback Justin Fields, right, celebrate with ...
Sportsbooks big winners in wild NFL Week 1
By / RJ

The NFL kicked off the first weekend of the season in style with a tie, four outright upsets, five games decided in the final minute and countless missed kicks.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up with the team before a preseason NFL game aga ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 1
By / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) analyzes every NFL Week 1 game, with trends and final scores.