College football betting trends — Week 3

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

North Texas at UNLV (-2½, 63½): The Mean Green have covered five straight as a visitor and are on an 11-5 spread streak. The Rebels are on an 8-3 ATS streak and have covered their past three games at Allegiant Stadium. Edge: Slight to North Texas.

Georgia (-24½, total 55) at South Carolina: The road team has covered the past six meetings. Georgia is 9-1 against the spread in its past 10 away from home and was 5-0 ATS as a visitor last season. Edge: Georgia.

Oklahoma (-11, 66½) at Nebraska: A classic rivalry that renewed last season for the first time since 2010, as Oklahoma won 23-16 but didn’t cover. The Sooners were 0-3-1 ATS on the road last season. The Cornhuskers, who fired coach Scott Frost this week, are on a 7-1 surge as an underdog since early in the 2020 campaign. Edge: Nebraska.

California at Notre Dame (-11, 40): These teams haven’t met since 1967. The Fighting Irish covered five of seven at home last season. Cal was 4-2 as an underdog last season and 11-4 ATS when getting points since 2019. Edge: Cal.

Penn State (-3, 48) at Auburn: This is a rematch of last season when the host Nittany Lions prevailed 28-20. After beating and covering against Ohio last week, Penn State is 7-1 ATS in its past eight regular-season games against nonconference FBS foes. Auburn is 1-5 ATS in its past six. Edge: Penn State.

Mississippi (-16½, 63½) at Georgia Tech: The Rebels are 11-6 in their past 17 ATS overall and 5-1 ATS against nonconference FBS opponents in the regular season. Georgia Tech is 1-6 ATS the past seven at home against FBS foes and 1-8 ATS in its past nine vs. FBS opponents overall. Edge: Mississippi.

Colorado at Minnesota (-27½, 47): The Gophers won this matchup last season 30-0 and are on an 11-4 spread uptick since late 2020. Colorado is 1-5 ATS in its past six against nonconference opponents and is also on an 9-5 under run. Edge: Minnesota.

Brigham Young at Oregon (-3½, 58): The Cougars have covered their past six as an underdog. Oregon routed Eastern Washington last week and has covered three straight as home chalk after dropping nine in a row in that role. The Ducks are 1-4 ATS in their past five against nonconference FBS foes. Edge: BYU.

Colorado State at Washington State (-16½, 53): Tough start for first-year coach Jay Norvell, as the Rams are 0-2 straight up and ATS this season. That’s now eight consecutive straight-up and ATS losses for Colorado State. The Cougars have won and covered their past four at home and are 9-1 ATS in their past 10 regular-season games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. Edge: Washington State.

Michigan State at Washington (-3½, 56½): The Spartans are 11-4 ATS since last season but failed to cover their past two on the road. Washington is 2-0 straight up and ATS. Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer is 10-5 ATS at Fresno State and Washington since last season. Edge: Slight to Washington.

UNR at Iowa (-23½, 39): The Wolf Pack were 17-7 in their past 24 games on the board before losing to Football Championship Subdivision school Incarnate Word last week. Iowa hasn’t covered either of its games this season and is 1-4 ATS in its past five at home. The total has gone well under in the Hawkeyes’ past three games. Edge: UNR and under.

Miami at Texas A&M (-5½, 44½): The Hurricanes covered their past three as an underdog last season and are 6-3 ATS since the middle of 2021. The Aggies failed to cover in their first two games. Edge: Miami.

San Diego State at Utah (-21, 50): The Aztecs upset Utah last season and went 4-1 as an underdog. They were 4-2 ATS on the road. Utah is 1-4 ATS in the regular season against nonconference opponents since 2021. Edge: San Diego State.

Fresno State at Southern California (-12, 74½): The Bulldogs are 0-2 ATS this season, and Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is on a 3-10-1 spread skid dating to the 2019 season. The Trojans are 2-0 straight up and ATS. Edge: USC.