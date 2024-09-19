College football betting trends — Week 4: Edges for 16 games

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin argues a call with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Friday

Illinois at Nebraska (-7½, 42½): The Illini are on an 11-4 run against the spread on the road and a 10-5 ATS run as underdogs. The Cornhuskers are off to a 2-0 ATS start this season after going 9-14-1 the previous two seasons. The last three meetings in this series went under. Edge: Under and slight to Illinois.

Saturday

Kent State at Penn State (-49½, 56): The Golden Flashes are on a 3-11-1 ATS skid, including 0-3 this season, while the Nittany Lions are on a 19-8-1 ATS run. Penn State was 5-1 laying 20 or more points last season. Kent State is on a 10-5 over run. Edge: Penn State and slight to over.

Buffalo at Northern Illinois (-15, 43½): Northern Illinois was 0-7 ATS as a favorite last season. Buffalo is on an 11-0 run to the under. Edge: Under and Buffalo.

Georgia Tech at Louisville (-10½, 58): The Yellow Jackets are on a 13-3 ATS run as underdogs. The Cardinals are on a 6-1 over run. Edge: Georgia Tech and over.

N.C. State at Clemson (-21, 46½): The home team has won and covered the past three meetings in this series, but Clemson is just 12-15 ATS at home since 2020. N.C. State is on an 0-4 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

Miami (Florida) (-17, 65) at South Florida: The Hurricanes are on a 10-18 ATS skid, though they’re 2-1 this season. The Bulls are on a 7-2 ATS run as underdogs. Miami is on a 6-0 over run. Edge: South Florida and over.

Kansas State (-6, 48) at BYU: The Cougars are on a 5-0 ATS run, including 3-0 as underdogs. Kansas State on a 1-4-1 ATS skid on the road. Edge: Slight to BYU.

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss (-35, 67½): Georgia Southern is 3-0 ATS this season, but the Eagles were 0-4 ATS last season as underdogs and 1-6 on the road. The Rebels have produced three easy ATS winners to start the season and are on a 7-1 ATS run against non-SEC foes. Edge: Ole Miss.

Tennessee (-7, 57½) at Oklahoma: The Volunteers are off to a roaring 3-0 start ATS, but they were only 1-3 ATS on the road last season. The Sooners are on a 7-2 ATS run at home. Tennessee is on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Slight to Oklahoma and over.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas (-45, 53): The 2-0 Warhawks have already surpassed their season win total (1½), but the Longhorns are 3-0 ATS so far, all in blowouts. Edge: Slight to Texas.

Utah at Oklahoma State (-2½, 52½): The Utes are on a 3-5 ATS skid as underdogs, once a prime spot for coach Kyle Whittingham. The Cowboys are on a 5-1 over run at home. Edge: Slight to Oklahoma State and over.

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-20½, 53½): Vanderbilt is on a 4-12 ATS skid, while Missouri is on an 11-5 ATS surge. Missouri is also on a 7-2 under run, including 3-0 this season. Edge: Missouri and slight to under.

USC (-5, 44½) at Michigan: The Trojans have started 2-0 ATS this season, but they’re on a 1-7 ATS skid as road favorites. However, the Wolverines are 0-3 ATS to start the season under new coach Sherrone Moore. Edge: Slight to USC.

UCLA at LSU (-24, 56½): Both teams have yet to cover this season. LSU is on a 21-3 over run, though UCLA is on an 11-3 under run. Edge: Slight to over.

Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame (-28, 43½): The RedHawks have started 0-2 ATS this season after going 11-3 last season. The Irish are on an 11-4-1 ATS run, but their only spread losses at home came against Mid-American Conference opponents. Miami is on a 7-0 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Bowling Green at Texas A&M (-22½, 52½): The Falcons are on a 10-5 ATS run, including 6-2 on the road. The Aggies are on a 2-8-1 ATS skid, but new coach Mike Elko is a mere 1-2 so far. Edge: Slight to Bowling Green.