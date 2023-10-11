College football betting trends — Week 7: Who has edge in UNLV-UNR?

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

UNLV (-9, 54) at UNR: The Wolf Pack have lost 15 in a row straight-up, but they are on a 3-0 run against the spread. UNR is also on an 8-3-1 run to the under. The Wolf Pack have covered the last three Fremont Cannon meetings, but the Rebels are 5-0 ATS under coach Barry Odom. Edge: Slight to UNLV and under.

North Carolina State at Duke (-3½, 46½): The Wolfpack are on a 4-12 ATS slide, while the Blue Devils are 12-6 ATS under coach Mike Elko. Edge: Duke.

Texas A&M at Tennessee (-3½, 56): A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is 1-6 ATS in his last seven on the road, while the Volunteers have covered their last five at home against Football Bowl Subdivision foes. Edge: Tennessee.

Syracuse at Florida State (-18, 56): The road team has covered the last two years in this series. Syracuse is 1-5 ATS in its last six on the road in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State is on a 7-3 run ATS and is also on a 7-1 run to the over. Edge: Florida State.

Missouri at Kentucky (-2½, 52½): The Wildcats have won and covered the last two years in this series and are on a 6-1 ATS run at home against FBS foes. Missouri is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games and is on an 8-1 run to the over in the regular season. Edge: Slight to Missouri and over.

Indiana at Michigan (-34½, 46½): The Hoosiers are on a 9-20 ATS downturn. The Wolverines are on a 16-4-1 ATS run in Big Ten games and are also on a 13-7-1 under run. Edge: Michigan and under.

Louisville (-8, 46) at Pittsburgh: The Cardinals are 6-0 this season but only 3-3 ATS. However, the Panthers have lost their last four SU and ATS. Pitt is on an 8-1 over run. Edge: Louisville and over.

Massachusetts at Penn State (-43, 56): The Minutemen are on a 7-1 run to the over. The Nittany Lions are on an 11-0-1 ATS run and are also on a 12-6 over run. Edge: Penn State and over.

Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina (-3½, 57): Tar Heels coach Mack Brown is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS against the Hurricanes since returning to Chapel Hill in 2019. Edge: North Carolina.

California at Utah (-13½, 45): Coach Justin Wilcox is 29-13 as an underdog for the Golden Bears since arriving in 2017. However, the Utes are on a 7-2 ATS run at home. Utah has also gone under in every game this season. Edge: Slight to California and under.

Oregon at Washington (-3, 67½): The Ducks are 5-0 ATS this season, but the Huskies are on a 7-3 ATS run at home. Oregon is also on a surprising 8-2 run to the under. Edge: Slight to under.

UCLA at Oregon State (-4, 54): The Bruins were 10-3 to the under last year but are 4-1 to the under so far this season. The Beavers are 15-1 ATS as the host since 2021. Edge: Oregon State.

Arizona at Washington State (-8, 59): The Cougars won and covered the past two games in this series and are on an 11-4 ATS run against FBS foes. Arizona is on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Washington State and under.

Auburn at Louisiana State (-11, 60½): Auburn has surprisingly covered the last four meetings in this series. The last five games in this series have stayed under, but LSU is on a 13-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Auburn.

Arkansas at Alabama (-19½, 48): The last Arkansas win in this series was against coach Mike Shula in 2006. The last two meetings sailed over, and the Razorbacks are on an 11-4 over run. Edge: Over.

Georgia (-32, 55½) at Vanderbilt: Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has crucified the Commodores since losing his first game against them in 2016. Georgia has outscored Vanderbilt 233-33 in five straight wins and covers, including 117-0 the last two years. Vanderbilt is winless ATS this season. Edge: Georgia.

Kansas (-3, 57½) at Oklahoma State: The Jayhawks beat the Cowboys 37-16 last season to end a 12-game losing streak in the series. The Cowboys had also been on a 5-0-2 ATS run against Kansas. Oklahoma State in on a 3-8 ATS run overall, while the Jayhawks are on a 7-1-1 ATS run against FBS foes. Edge: Kansas.

Southern California at Notre Dame (-2½, 63): USC beat the Fighting Irish 38-27 last season to stop a four-game losing skid in the series. The Trojans are on a 2-6 ATS skid and a 13-1 over run. Edge: Notre Dame and over.