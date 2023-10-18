92°F
College football betting trends — Week 8: Edges on every Top 25 game

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 2:46 pm
 
Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA col ...
Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Colorado State at UNLV (-8, 64): The Rams are 5-1 to the over this season after going 11-1 to the under a year ago. The Rebels are off to a 6-0 start against the spread for coach Barry Odom and are also on a 4-0 over run. Edge: UNLV and over.

Penn State at Ohio State (-4½, 45½): Nittany Lions coach James Franklin hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes outright since 2016, but did cover last year’s game (a 44-31 home loss). Penn State is on a 12-0-1 ATS run. Ohio State has only covered five of its last 12 games, though it has covered three straight. Edge: Slight to Penn State.

Virginia at North Carolina (-24, 56½): The home team has covered the last three meetings in this series. The Tar Heels are 5-1 ATS this season and are also on an 8-4 under run. Edge: Slight to North Carolina and under.

Michigan (-23½, 47) at Michigan State: The Spartans have been a thorn in Jim Harbaugh’s side, especially ATS. Michigan State is on ATS runs of 2-0-1 and 5-2-1 against the Wolverines. However, Michigan is on a 14-3-2 ATS run in Big Ten games, while Michigan State is on a 5-8-2 ATS skid overall. The Wolverines are also on a 13-8-1 under run. Edge: Michigan and slight to under.

Duke at Florida State (-14, 49): Coach Mike Elko is 13-6 ATS with the Blue Devils. The Seminoles are on a 7-2 over run. Edge: Duke and slight to over.

Air Force (-10, 34½) at Navy: The under is on a 43-10-1 run in Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games (meetings between Air Force, Army and Navy). The Falcons have won the last three meetings with the Midshipmen, covering two, and all three went under. Edge: Under and slight to Air Force.

Minnesota at Iowa (-3½, 31): Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz has owned counterpart PJ Fleck. Iowa is 6-0 straight-up, 5-0-1 ATS in the last six meetings. The Hawkeyes are also on a 14-6 under run. Edge: Iowa and under.

UCLA (-17, 53½) at Stanford: After losing 11 in a row to the Cardinal, the Bruins have won and covered three of the last four meetings in the series. Edge: Slight to UCLA.

Utah at Southern California (-7, 54½): The Utes have won the last three meetings (2-1 ATS) and scored at least 42 points each time. However, Utah has failed to cover six of its last eight on the road. USC is on a 13-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Utah.

Arizona State at Washington (-26½, 60): The Sun Devils stunned the Huskies 45-38 last season, wrecking Washington’s Pac-12 title hopes. Arizona State is on a 7-2 under run, and Washington is on a 7-5 under run, though their meeting last season flew over. Edge: Slight to under.

Washington State at Oregon (-20½, 62½): The Cougars had covered nine straight against the Ducks before dropping two of the last three ATS. Oregon has covered 12 of its last 13 at home. Edge: Over and slight to Oregon.

Central Florida at Oklahoma (-19½, 66): The Knights are on a 2-8 ATS skid and are on a 9-3 run to the over. The Sooners are 6-0 ATS this season and are on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Oklahoma and over.

Texas (-24, 61) at Houston: The Longhorns have won and covered their last four on the road. The Cougars are on a 13-5-1 over run. Edge: Texas and over.

Tennessee at Alabama (-8½, 48½): The Volunteers beat the Tide for the first time since 2006 last season. Tennessee is on a 13-5 ATS run. Edge: Tennessee.

Mississippi (-6½, 55½) at Auburn: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is 0-3 ATS against the Tigers. Auburn is on a 5-2 ATS run at home. Edge: Auburn.

South Carolina at Missouri (-7, 60): The Tigers have won the last four in the series (3-0-1 ATS). Missouri is 6-1 to the over this season and 9-2 in its last 11. Edge: Missouri and over.

North Texas at Tulane (-20½, 63): The Green Wave are on a 19-6 run ATS. Edge: Tulane.

Army at Louisiana State (-31, 58): The Black Knights have covered their last three as a double-digit underdog. Army is also on a 6-2 over run, and LSU is on over runs of 11-0 and 14-1. Edge: Over.

