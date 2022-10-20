College football betting trends — Week 8: UNLV gets edge over Irish

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

UNLV at Notre Dame (-27½, 47½): The Rebels have covered 13 of their past 14 games as nonconference road underdogs. The Fighting Irish are 0-3 against the spread at home this season, and the under is 5-1-1 in Notre Dame’s past seven in South Bend. Edge: UNLV and under.

Kansas at Baylor (-9, 58½): The Bears have won and covered 10 straight against Kansas and have not lost outright in the series since 2003. But Baylor has lost and failed to cover its past two. The Jayhawks are 5-0-2 ATS this season and 8-0-2 ATS in their past 10 games. Edge: Kansas.

Syracuse at Clemson (-13½, 50): The Orange have covered the past two and four of five in the series. Syracuse is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS this season. But the Tigers are on a 7-1 spread run vs. Atlantic Coast Conference foes and are riding a 13-game straight-up win streak. Edge: Syracuse.

Iowa at Ohio State (-29½, 49): This is the first meeting between the schools since 2017, when the Hawkeyes rolled 55-24 at home. Iowa is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 road games and 5-3 in its past eight as an underdog. The Hawkeyes are on a 25-14-1 under run. Ohio State is 3-0-1 ATS in its past four games, but the Buckeyes are on a 5-6-1 ATS skid. Edge: Iowa.

Texas (-6, 60½) at Oklahoma State: The underdog side has covered the past five in this series. The Longhorns failed to cover last week against Iowa State but are on a 6-1 spread streak. The Cowboys are 14-5 ATS since last season. Edge: Texas.

Mississippi at Louisiana State (-2½, 67½): The home team has covered the past four meetings. The total went over in the Rebels’ game last week but is 15-6 to the under since late 2020. Despite last week’s game against Florida going over the total, the under is 5-2 in 2022 and 9-3 in the Tigers’ past 12 regular-season games. Edge: Under and LSU.

UCLA at Oregon (-6, 72): The Bruins lost two three-point decisions against Oregon the past two seasons, going 1-1 ATS. UCLA is 7-1 ATS in its past eight as a visitor. The Ducks are 3-0 ATS at home this season and have covered five straight home games overall. The past three meetings between the teams have gone over the total. Edge: UCLA and over.

Mississippi State at Alabama (-21, 60½): The last Bulldogs’ win over Alabama came in 2007 in coach Nick Saban’s first year. The Crimson Tide have clobbered Mississippi State the past two seasons by a combined 90-9 score and covered the past four meetings. The Bulldogs have covered six of their past eight conference road games despite last week’s loss at Kentucky. Alabama is 1-3 ATS its past four conference home games. The total stayed under in the past four games in the series. Edge: Under.

Boise State at Air Force (-2, 47½): The Broncos had won and covered four straight in the series before Air Force’s 24-17 road win last season. Boise State is 0-3-1 ATS in its past four road games. The under is 14-5 in Broncos games since late 2020 despite going over the total the past two. The Falcons are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 conference home games. Edge: Under and Air Force.

Minnesota at Penn State (-4½, 44½): These teams haven’t met since 2019. Even after last week’s loss at Illinois, the Golden Gophers are 9-2 ATS in their past 11 on the road and 7-1 in their past eight as an underdog. Penn State is 3-5 ATS in its past eight home games. The under is 12-6 in Nittany Lions games since 2021, though four of their six games this season have gone over. Edge: Minnesota and under.

Kansas State at Texas Christian (-3½, 54): The Wildcats have won and covered three straight against TCU and are on a 4-1-1 spread uptick overall. The Horned Frogs are 6-0 straight up and 4-1-1 ATS. The past three meetings in series have stayed under the total, and the under is 8-4 in Kansas State games going back to last season. Edge: Kansas State and under.