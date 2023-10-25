College football betting trends — Week 9: Edge for UNLV-Fresno State
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
UNLV at Fresno State (-7½, 58): The Rebels lost against the spread for the first time this season last week but are 6-1 straight-up and ATS for coach Barry Odom. UNLV is also on a 7-2 ATS run on the road. The Rebels covered against the Bulldogs the past two seasons. Edge: UNLV.
Tennessee (-3½, 51½) at Kentucky: The Volunteers have won and covered the last two meetings in this series, and they had covered three in a row before last week’s late meltdown against Alabama. Tennessee is on a 14-6 ATS run overall. Edge: Slight to Tennessee.
Florida State (-20½, 51½) at Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have won and covered the last three meetings in this series. Wake Forest is on a 4-1 ATS run as an underdog and is on a 5-0 run to the under. The Seminoles are 5-2 ATS and 5-2 to the over this season. Edge: Slight to Wake Forest and under.
Duke at Louisville (-4, 46): The Blue Devils are 13-7 ATS under coach Mike Elko despite losing two of their last thee. The home team has covered in every Cardinals game this season. Edge: Slight to Louisville.
North Carolina (-12, 63½) at Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are going for a third straight outright upset as a double-digit underdog against the Tar Heels. Georgia Tech is 8-2 ATS as an underdog since coach Brent Key took over midway through last season. Since 2021, North Carolina is 4-9 ATS after the sixth game of the season. Edge: Georgia Tech.
Oklahoma (-10, 65½) at Kansas: The Sooners failed to cover for the first time this season last week. The home team has covered the last four in this series. Kansas is 3-0 ATS at home this season against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents and is on a 10-3-1 over run. Edge: Kansas and over.
Indiana at Penn State (-32½, 46½): The Nittany Lions won and covered big against the Hoosiers the last two seasons after being upset in 2020. Penn State was on a 12-0-1 run ATS before losing and failing to cover last week against Ohio State. Edge: Penn State.
Air Force (-12, 48) at Colorado State: The road team has covered the last six meetings in this series. The Falcons are on a 5-1 ATS run overall on the road, but the Rams have covered four of six this season. Edge: Slight to Air Force.
Oregon (-6½, 48½) at Utah: The Utes are on a 10-2 ATS run at home against FBS foes and are 5-2 to the under this season. The Ducks are 5-1-1 ATS this season and are on a 4-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Utah and under.
Southern California (-11, 67) at California: The Golden Bears have covered the last two and four of five in this series, including winning two of the last four outright. Both teams are on 0-5 ATS skids. USC is on a 15-1 over run. Edge: California and over.
Colorado at UCLA (-17, 63½): The Bruins have won and covered the last two meetings in this series, as well as covering four of the last six overall this season. The Buffaloes are on a 1-3 ATS skid after their strong start under coach Deion Sanders. Edge: UCLA.
Washington (-27, 59½) at Stanford: The Huskies are 0-2-1 ATS in their last three, but that doesn’t compare to the Cardinal’s 5-21 ATS skid. Stanford is on a 5-1 under run, and Washington is on an 8-5 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Washington.
Georgia (-15, 46½) vs. Florida (at Jacksonville, Fla.): The Bulldogs’ last regular-season loss came in 2020 against the Gators. Georgia is 1-5-1 ATS this season. The Bulldogs are on a 4-0 over run, and Florida is on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Florida.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (-20, 44½): The Panthers haven’t covered in three tries on the road this season, but the Irish are on a 3-5-1 ATS run at home against FBS foes. Pitt is on a 9-2 over run. Edge: Slight to over and Pittsburgh.
Ohio State (-15, 43½) at Wisconsin: The Buckeyes are on a 4-0-1 ATS run and a 6-1 under run. Coach Luke Fickell is on a 5-13-1 ATS skid at Cincinnati and now Wisconsin. Edge: Under and Ohio State.
Brigham Young at Texas (-17½, 50½): BYU is on a 17-8 over run. Edge: Slight to over.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi (-25, 63½): The Rebels have won the last four in this series, going 3-1 ATS. The Commodores had lost eight straight ATS before covering against Georgia. Vanderbilt is 8-0 to the over this season. Edge: Over and Mississippi.