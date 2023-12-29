College football bowl betting trends: Alabama, Washington have edge

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Mississippi vs. Penn State (-5½, 50) (Peach Bowl): Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is 1-2 straight up and against the spread in bowls with the Rebels. Penn State coach James Franklin is 3-4 SU and 4-3 ATS his last seven bowls with the Nittany Lions. Penn State is on a 15-3-1 cover streak and is riding a 6-1 ATS run outside of the Big Ten. Edge: slight to Penn State.

Auburn (-6, 48) vs. Maryland (Music City Bowl): Auburn coach Hugh Freeze won and covered five of six bowls at Ole Miss and Liberty. Maryland coach Mike Locksley is 2-0 SU and ATS in bowls with the Terrapins the past two years. The Tigers covered four of their last five games this season. Maryland covered their last three after an 0-4 spread skid. Edge: slight to Auburn.

Georgia (-20½, 44) vs. Florida State (Orange Bowl): Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in the postseason the past two years. Florida State coach Mike Norvell is 1-3 SU and 0-4 ATS his last four bowls. The Bulldogs are 4-8-1 ATS this season. The Seminoles are 6-1 ATS as underdogs. Edge: slight to Georgia.

Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3½, 44½) (Arizona Bowl): Rockets coach Jason Candle is 1-4 SU and 0-5 ATS in bowls since taking over Toledo in 2016. Craig Bohl is 3-2 SU and 4-0-1 ATS in bowls with Wyoming. Toledo is 11-15-1 ATS the last two seasons and 1-5 ATS facing nonconference foes. Bohl is 3-0-2 ATS playing nonconference foes. Edge: Wyoming.

Wisconsin vs. Louisiana State (-10, 56) (ReliaQuest Bowl): The Badgers have won their last three bowls while going 2-1 ATS. Tigers coach Brian Kelly has covered his last three bowls at Notre Dame and LSU. Wisconsin is on an 8-3 under run, while the Tigers are riding an 18-2 over streak. LSU is on a 6-1 ATS run overall. Edge: Over and LSU.

Liberty vs. Oregon (-16½, 67) (Fiesta Bowl): Liberty has won and covered bowls the past four seasons and is riding a 10-4 ATS run. The Flames also are on a 6-1 over streak. The Ducks went 9-3-1 ATS this season, but were 9-2 against everyone except Washington. Edge: slight to Liberty.

Iowa vs. Tennessee (-6, 35) (Citrus Bowl): Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is 4-1 SU and 4-0-1 ATS his last five bowls for the Hawkeyes, who are 5-4 ATS as underdogs the past two seasons. Tennessee is on an 0-3 spread skid this season. Iowa is also on an 8-0 under streak. Edge: Under.

Alabama vs. Michigan (-2, 45) (Rose Bowl): Alabama coach Nick Saban is 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in bowls since 2019. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 0-6 SU and ATS his last six bowls and playoff games for the Wolverines. The teams last met in the Citrus Bowl after the 2019 season. The Crimson Tide won and covered in a 35-16 victory. Alabama closed the season on an 8-2 ATS run. Saban is 2-1 ATS as an underdog, with all three games against Georgia. Both teams are on 7-2 over runs. Edge: Alabama and over.

Texas (-4, 63½) vs. Washington (Sugar Bowl): This is a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl that was won and covered by Washington in a 27-20 victory. The Huskies have won 20 straight games, including four as underdogs. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is 2-3 SU and ATS in his last five bowls. The Huskies finished this season on a 3-5-1 spread skid. The Longhorns are only 13-11 ATS since last season. Edge: slight to Washington.