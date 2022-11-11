College football forecast: Vote under in Pittsburgh-Virginia

In honor of Election Day, this week’s college football picks have a political theme. Don’t worry, they won’t be red or blue. All that matters when betting is green.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) fights for extra yards as he's brought down by North Carolina linebackers Cedric Gray (33) and Power Echols (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Virginia was founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson as a “bold experiment – a public university designed to advance human knowledge, educate leaders and cultivate an informed citizenry,” according to the school’s website.

The third president of the United States probably wasn’t very happy when the Cavaliers stumbled to a 2-4 start, but they have played better of late and have covered three straight.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have ties to the White House, but it does claim some former U.S. senators, a secretary of the treasury and Vjosa Osmani, the current president of Kosovo, as alumni.

The Panthers are in the middle of the pack nationally in scoring offense and haven’t produced more than 24 points in their past three games.

Virginia is one of the country’s worst offenses, ranking 122nd out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 18.1 points per game. The Cavaliers are 16-5 to the under since late 2020.

Take under the total of 40.

Here are four more picks for Saturday:

Army-Troy U46: The two presidents to attend West Point were Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower, who played on the 1912 team and reportedly got trucked by Jim Thorpe in a game against Carlisle. The Black Knights haven’t moved the ball against a quality FBS team, and Troy ranks tied for 104th in the nation in scoring.

Navy-Notre Dame O39½: Jimmy Carter is the only president to attend the Naval Academy, and maybe the 98-year-old will be in Baltimore for the game. The Midshipmen might need him to play quarterback with Tai Lavatai sidelined for the rest of the season. The Fighting Irish have won six of seven and appear to have found an offense.

James Madison-Old Dominion O46½: James Madison was America’s fourth president, and the “Father of the Constitution” appears on the rare $5,000 bill. Those Dolly Madison snack cakes also are named after his wife, even though she spelled it Dolley. It’s mostly a gut feeling, but both of these offenses seem ready to break loose after struggling in recent weeks.

Connecticut +14 over Liberty: It’s life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for the Huskies, who have covered six straight and are one victory away from bowl eligibility in coach Jim Mora’s first season. The Flames are ranked No. 19 after last week’s win over Arkansas, but are 1-4 against the spread as favorites and will face rainy conditions in Storrs, Connecticut.

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-25-1

