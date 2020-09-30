College football national, conference title futures (full list)

The odds on every college football team to win the College Football Playoff or its conference championship this season (odds from the Westgate).

Clemson running back Travis Etienne reaches out to score against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Wake Forest defensive lineman Miles Fox sacks Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Futures odds to win the College Football Playoff and each conference’s championship:

NATIONAL TITLE

(Odds at the Westgate, from lowest to highest)

Note: No odds are listed for teams who already have multiple losses.

Clemson +250

Ohio State 3-1

Alabama +450

Florida 12-1

Georgia 12-1

Notre Dame 20-1

Texas 20-1

Miami (Fla.) 30-1

Oklahoma 30-1

Oregon 30-1

Penn State 30-1

Auburn 40-1

Michigan 40-1

Southern California 40-1

Wisconsin 40-1

Minnesota 60-1

Mississippi State 60-1

Oklahoma State 60-1

Texas A&M 60-1

Central Florida 100-1

North Carolina 100-1

Boise State 200-1

LSU 200-1

Utah 200-1

Brigham Young 300-1

Cincinnati 300-1

Kansas State 300-1

Memphis 300-1

Washington 300-1

Arizona State 500-1

Baylor 500-1

California 500-1

Iowa State 500-1

Nebraska 500-1

Pittsburgh 500-1

Tennessee 500-1

Houston 1,000-1

Iowa 1,000-1

Stanford 1,000-1

Virginia Tech 1,000-1

Indiana 2,000-1

Kentucky 2,000-1

Purdue 2,000-1

UCLA 2,000-1

Virginia 2,000-1

TCU 2,000-1

Michigan State 5,000-1

Mississippi 5,000-1

Washington State 5,000-1

Air Force 10,000-1

Arizona 10,000-1

Boston College 10,000-1

Buffalo 10,000-1

Central Michigan 10,000-1

Coastal Carolina 10,000-1

Colorado 10,000-1

Colorado State 10,000-1

Florida Atlantic 10,000-1

Fresno State 10,000-1

Hawaii 10,000-1

Illinois 10,000-1

Kent State 10,000-1

Liberty 10,000-1

Louisiana (Lafayette) 10,000-1

Louisiana Tech 10,000-1

Marshall 10,000-1

Maryland 10,000-1

Miami (Ohio) 10,000-1

Missouri 10,000-1

Northwestern 10,000-1

Ohio 10,000-1

Oregon State 10,000-1

San Diego State 10,000-1

SMU 10,000-1

South Carolina 10,000-1

Temple 10,000-1

Texas Tech 10,000-1

Toledo 10,000-1

Tulane 10,000-1

Western Michigan 10,000-1

West Virginia 10,000-1

Wyoming 10,000-1

Akron 20,000-1

Appalachian State 20,000-1

Arkansas 20,000-1

Arkansas State 20,000-1

Army 20,000-1

Ball State 20,000-1

Bowling Green 20,000-1

Charlotte 20,000-1

East Carolina 20,000-1

Eastern Michigan 20,000-1

Florida International 20,000-1

Georgia Southern 20,000-1

Georgia State 20,000-1

Navy 20,000-1

New Mexico 20,000-1

North Carolina State 20,000-1

Northern Illinois 20,000-1

North Texas 20,000-1

Rice 20,000-1

Rutgers 20,000-1

San Jose State 20,000-1

South Florida 20,000-1

Troy 20,000-1

Tulsa 20,000-1

UAB 20,000-1

UNLV 20,000-1

UNR 20,000-1

Utah State 20,000-1

UTSA 20,000-1

Vanderbilt 20,000-1

Massachusetts 50,000-1

UTEP 50,000-1

Connecticut (no odds)

Duke (no odds)

Florida State (no odds)

Georgia Tech (no odds)

Kansas (no odds)

Louisiana-Monroe (no odds)

Louisville (no odds)

Middle Tennessee (no odds)

New Mexico State (no odds)

South Alabama (no odds)

Southern Mississippi (no odds)

Syracuse (no odds)

Texas State (no odds)

Wake Forest (no odds)

Western Kentucky (no odds)

CONFERENCE FUTURES (to win conference championship game)

American Athletic

Central Florida -175

Cincinnati +450

Memphis +450

SMU 20-1

Houston 30-1

Navy 50-1

Tulane 60-1

Temple 80-1

Tulsa 100-1

East Carolina 300-1

South Florida 500-1

Atlantic Coast

Clemson -400

Miami (Fla.) 8-1

Notre Dame 8-1

North Carolina 18-1

Virginia Tech 30-1

Pittsburgh 40-1

Virginia 300-1

Boston College 500-1

Florida State 500-1

Louisville 500-1

North Carolina State 1,000-1

Syracuse 1,000-1

Georgia Tech 2,000-1

Duke 5,000-1

Wake Forest 5,000-1

Big 12

Oklahoma +150

Texas +150

Oklahoma State 5-1

Iowa State 10-1

Baylor 20-1

Kansas State 40-1

TCU 80-1

West Virginia 200-1

Texas Tech 500-1

Kansas 5,000-1

Big Ten

Ohio State -225

Penn State 7-1

Wisconsin 7-1

Minnesota 16-1

Michigan 20-1

Iowa 60-1

Nebraska 60-1

Indiana 100-1

Northwestern 100-1

Illinois 200-1

Michigan State 200-1

Purdue 200-1

Maryland 500-1

Rutgers 1,000-1

Conference USA

UAB +160

Marshall +275

Florida Atlantic 6-1

Louisiana Tech 7-1

Western Kentucky 8-1

Charlotte 60-1

Florida International 60-1

UTSA 60-1

Middle Tennessee 100-1

North Texas 100-1

Rice 100-1

Southern Mississippi 100-1

UTEP 1,000-1

MAC

Buffalo 3-1

Ohio 3-1

Central Michigan 6-1

Toledo 6-1

Ball State 10-1

Western Michigan 10-1

Miami (Ohio) 12-1

Kent State 25-1

Northern Illinois 50-1

Eastern Michigan 80-1

Bowling Green 200-1

Akron 300-1

Mountain West

Boise State -200

San Diego State 5-1

Fresno State 16-1

UNR 18-1

Hawaii 20-1

Wyoming 20-1

Air Force 40-1

Colorado State 40-1

San Jose State 60-1

Utah State 100-1

UNLV 200-1

New Mexico 300-1

Pac-12

Oregon +120

Southern California +250

Utah 8-1

Washington 12-1

Arizona State 20-1

California 20-1

Stanford 20-1

UCLA 50-1

Oregon State 100-1

Washington State 100-1

Arizona 200-1

Colorado 500-1

SEC

Alabama -140

Florida +425

Georgia +425

Mississippi State 16-1

Texas A&M 20-1

Auburn 25-1

Tennessee 50-1

LSU 100-1

Kentucky 300-1

Mississippi 1,000-1

South Carolina 2,000-1

Missouri 5,000-1

Arkansas 10,000-1

Vanderbilt 10,000-1

Sun Belt

Appalachian State +140

Louisiana (Lafayette) +140

Arkansas State 6-1

Troy 16-1

Coastal Carolina 30-1

Georgia Southern 30-1

Georgia State 50-1

Texas State 60-1

South Alabama 100-1

Louisiana-Monroe 1,000-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.