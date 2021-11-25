Contest tracker: 2 entries still battling in Last Man Standing

The final two entries in Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest had winning picks last week, so the competition continues to Week 12.

Running back (28) Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. The Colts defeated the Bills 41-15. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

No one wants to be the Second-To-Last Man Standing.

The final two entries in Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest had winning picks last week, so the competition continues to Week 12.

The winner gets $150,000, and second place gets nothing.

Choose wisely.

Each week, I’ll track the major handicapping contests and detail my progress. Here’s how the contests stand after Week 11:

Circa Sports Million III

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,087 entries.

Leader: One entry (JJarvis117) at 42-13.

Barnes’ status: 3-2 last week, 27-27-1 overall, tied for 2,301st. Winners on Colts +7, Vikings +1½ and Steelers +6½, and losers on Browns -11 and Seahawks +2.

Circa Survivor

Format: Contestants pick one straight-up NFL winner each week (each team can be used only once) and are eliminated with a loss ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,080 entries, but Circa added $1.92 million to the prize pool to reach the $6 million guarantee.

Leaders: 134 survivors advance. Week 11 eliminated 39 entries — 38 on the Titans and one on the Panthers.

Barnes’ status: Eliminated in Week 9 when the Bills lost to the Jaguars 9-6.

Westgate SuperContest

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 1,972 entries.

Leaders: Two entries with 38 points, Free Tim Tebow at 37-16-2 and PackDG at 38-17.

Barnes’ status: 3-2 last week, 28-26-1 overall, tied for 710th. Winners on Colts +7, Vikings +2 and Steelers +5½, and losers on Browns -11½ and Seahawks +2½.

Westgate SuperContest Gold

Format: Same as the SuperContest, but with a $5,000 buy-in and the winner taking all.

Field: 87 entries.

Leader: One entry (Calabasas Wise Guy) at 36-17-2.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

Station Last Man Standing

Format: Contestants select one game against the spread each week. Entries cost $25, but the maximum $100 gets five entries. There are separate pro and college contests. Winner takes all — $150,000 in the pro contest, $100,000 in the college.

Entries: Pro — Two alive out of starting 6,241; college — one winner out of 3,075 after Week 11.

Barnes’ status: Done. Eliminated from pro contest in Week 5; eliminated from college in Week 3.

William Hill Pro Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick 15 NFL straight-up winners (or selected totals) each week ($25 per entry). There are weekly and season-long prizes.

Field: 7,316 entries.

Season leader: One entry (no name given) at 115-50.

Weekly winners: Nineteen entries (no names given) went 13-2 and split $10,000, getting $526.31 each.

Barnes’ status: 7-8 last week, 96-69 overall.

Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge

Format: Contestants pick seven NFL and/or college games against the spread each week ($1,000 to enter).

Field: 149 entries.

Leaders: One entry (CrimsonTideSuperFan) at 48-29.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

COMPLETED CONTESTS

William Hill College Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick eight college games against the spread each week for 10 weeks ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 452 entries, but an extra $548,000 added to the prize pool to reach the $1 million guarantee.

Winners: Two entries (CastleRocker and Heatwave) tied at 51-29 and split the first prize, getting $325,000 each.

Barnes’ status: Finished 39-41, tied for 176th.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.