Contest tracker: Westgate pays out more in-season cash

The Westgate SuperContest paid out the winners of the separate in-season contests for weeks 7 through 12 and for weeks 10 through 12.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls an audible in the first half during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Westgate SuperContest paid out more in-season winners after Week 12.

Three entries (Friday Alan, Pork Chop Heroes and Stag Clear Cap) each received $55,333.35 after going 23-7 to tie for first in the contest for weeks 7 through 12. Six others earned $1,250 each for tying for fourth at 22-8.

Five entries (BizMan, Dirty Jerseyan, How Bout That, Rothfile and The Spagelli Garage) earned $21,000 each after going 13-2 to tie for first in the contest for weeks 10 through 12.

Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest is over, but the winner or winners of the $150,000 prize have not been revealed.

Circa Survivor has been culled to 28 entries competing for $6 million. The Dallas Cowboys knocked out 80 entries by losing to the Raiders in the separate week just for Thanksgiving games. After 94 entries were knocked out on Thanksgiving, another 12 fell in the Sunday or Monday games.

Each week, I’ll track the major handicapping contests and detail my progress. Here’s how the contests stand after Week 12:

Circa Sports Million III

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,087 entries.

Leader: One entry (JJarvis117) at 43-17.

Barnes’ status: 1-4 last week, 28-31-1 overall, tied for 2,791st. Winner on 49ers -3, and losers on Texans -2½, Panthers -2, Steelers +4½ and Rams PK.

Circa Survivor

Format: Contestants pick one straight-up NFL winner each week (each team can be used only once) and are eliminated with a loss ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,080 entries, but Circa added $1.92 million to the prize pool to reach the $6 million guarantee.

Leaders: 28 survivors advance. Week 12 eliminated 106 entries — 94 on the separate week for Thanksgiving games (80 on the Cowboys and 14 on the Lions) and 12 on Sunday or Monday games (six on the Eagles, two on the Panthers, two on the Seahawks, one on the Chargers and one on the Texans).

Barnes’ status: Eliminated in Week 9 when the Bills lost to the Jaguars 9-6.

Westgate SuperContest

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 1,972 entries.

Leader: One entry (Litofsky Clan) at 40-18-2.

Barnes’ status: 1-4 last week, 29-30-1 overall, tied for 939th. Winner on 49ers -3, and losers on Texans -2½, Panthers -2½, Steelers +4 and Rams PK.

Westgate SuperContest Gold

Format: Same as the SuperContest, but with a $5,000 buy-in and the winner taking all.

Field: 87 entries.

Leader: One entry (Calabasas Wise Guy) at 40-18-2.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

Station Last Man Standing

Format: Contestants select one game against the spread each week. Entries cost $25, but the maximum $100 gets five entries. There are separate pro and college contests. Winner takes all — $150,000 in the pro contest, $100,000 in the college.

Entries: Pro — Finished in Week 12 from starting 6,241; college — one winner out of 3,075 after Week 11.

Barnes’ status: Done. Eliminated from pro contest in Week 5; eliminated from college in Week 3.

William Hill Pro Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick 15 NFL straight-up winners (or selected totals) each week ($25 per entry). There are weekly and season-long prizes.

Field: 7,316 entries.

Season leader: One entry (no name given) at 124-56.

Weekly winners: Three entries (no names given) went 14-1 and split $10,000, getting $3,333.33 each.

Barnes’ status: 10-5 last week, 106-74 overall.

Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge

Format: Contestants pick seven NFL and/or college games against the spread each week ($1,000 to enter).

Field: 149 entries.

Leaders: Two entries (BuckNuts and The Syndicate) at 51-31-2.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

COMPLETED CONTESTS

William Hill College Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick eight college games against the spread each week for 10 weeks ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 452 entries, but an extra $548,000 added to the prize pool to reach the $1 million guarantee.

Winners: Two entries (CastleRocker and Heatwave) tied at 51-29 and split the first prize, getting $325,000 each.

Barnes’ status: Finished 39-41, tied for 176th.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.