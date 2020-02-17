72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Deontay Wilder slight favorite in Tyson Fury rematch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 2:07 pm
 

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder remains a slight favorite at Las Vegas sportsbooks for Saturday’s rematch with lineal champion Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand Garden.

Wilder is a consensus -125 favorite, including at host MGM Resorts. His price ranged from as high as -130 at the South Point to -115 at Circa Sports on Monday.

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) and Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) fought to a draw Dec. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. Fury was knocked down twice, including in the 12th round, but controlled most of the other rounds.

The consensus over/under for rounds completed is 10½, shaded to the over at -140. MGM posted a prop for whether the fight would go 11 full rounds, with yes shaded to -120.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) looks to pass as he scrambles during an XFL foo ...
Week 3 lines released for XFL
By / RJ

The best teams in the new football league have started to emerge, and that is reflected in this week’s betting lines and futures odds.

Xavier forward Naji Marshall (13) drives on Butler forward Bryce Golden (33) in the second half ...
The worst bad beats of the week
By / RJ

Bettors can feel March Madness coming with this series of tough losses, including a wild sequence at the end of the Xavier-Butler game.