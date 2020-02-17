Deontay Wilder slight favorite in Tyson Fury rematch

The WBC heavyweight champion earned a controversial draw against the lineal champion in 2018. The rematch is Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden.

Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder, center, during a press conference at the Fox Studios in Los Angeles, Jan. 25, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder remains a slight favorite at Las Vegas sportsbooks for Saturday’s rematch with lineal champion Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand Garden.

Wilder is a consensus -125 favorite, including at host MGM Resorts. His price ranged from as high as -130 at the South Point to -115 at Circa Sports on Monday.

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) and Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) fought to a draw Dec. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. Fury was knocked down twice, including in the 12th round, but controlled most of the other rounds.

The consensus over/under for rounds completed is 10½, shaded to the over at -140. MGM posted a prop for whether the fight would go 11 full rounds, with yes shaded to -120.

