Derek Stevens places bets on Marlins to win $1M each

Derek Stevens, operator of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, stands at the site of his new property, Circa, being built in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, December 17, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Derek Stevens apparently always feels like a million bucks.

Before the downtown resort operator guaranteed $1 million payouts to the winners of the Circa Sports Million and Circa Survivor contests, the Michigan native made futures bets to win $1 million each on Michigan State and Michigan to win the NCAA men’s basketball title.

Now Stevens is sweating out a pair of futures bets that will pay $1 million apiece if the Marlins win the National League pennant and World Series. Miami upset the Chicago Cubs in their wild-card series and will open the NL Division Series on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Stevens, who owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, placed the wagers in July at the Westgate sportsbook: $5,000 to win the NL at 200-1 odds and $2,500 to win the World Series at 400-1.

He also placed two losing bets on the Detroit Tigers for a total of $6,000 that would’ve paid $1 million each.

“Derek and I talked about it and we know he’s a big Tigers fan,” Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “He took a shot with the Marlins because he knew they were an up-and-coming young team with solid young pitchers.”

After Stevens placed the bets at the Westgate, he said that “Game 7 of the World Series is Oct. 28 and that’s the day Circa opens. I can maybe cash something out over here, and help pay for the new joint.”

When the Marlins eliminated the Cubs, Kornegay posted images of Stevens’ bets on Twitter and wrote, “Ok. Ok. Ok. I have to admit @DerekJStevens has my attention. Go #Braves!”

Miami is 7-0 in playoff series but Kornegay said he’s still not too concerned about the Marlins cashing Stevens’ tickets.

“We’re certainly having fun with it,” he said. “There’s no doubt we’re well aware of it and that’s why we’re certainly rooting for the Braves. But I’m not losing sleep over it.

“They could upset the Braves but it would be quite the hurdle to overtake the Padres or the Dodgers in the NLCS because those are the two best teams in the NL.”

