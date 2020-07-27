108°F
DraftKings bettor hits 7-team baseball parlay for $2K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2020 - 4:39 pm
 

A familiar refrain entering the 60-game baseball season is that “anything can happen.”

The improbable happened Sunday, when a DraftKings sportsbook bettor turned $2 into $1,923.38 after hitting a seven-team parlay at 961-1 odds.

The gambler played seven underdogs on the money line, and they all won. Here are the teams, with closing odds at Vegas Insider and final score: Marlins (+190, 11-6 over Phillies), Tigers (+175, 3-2 over Reds), Orioles (+180, 7-4 over Red Sox), Mariners (+235, 7-6 over Astros), Pirates (+130, 5-1 over Cardinals), Rockies (+130, 5-2 over Rangers) and Diamondbacks (+115, 4-3 over Padres).

C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning for Detroit.

Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth for Seattle, which snapped a 15-game losing streak to Houston.

Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth for Arizona, which scored all of its runs in the final two innings.

Here are two other notable weekend winners:

A William Hill bettor in Nevada hit a $210,000 wager on Robert Whittaker at -140 that paid $150,000 when the former UFC champion beat Darren Till in Saturday’s main event of the UFC on ESPN 14 card in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

A BetMGM bettor won a $500 wager on Michael Thompson at 125-1 odds that paid $62,500 when the golfer birdied two of the final three holes to win the PGA Tour’s 3M Open.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

