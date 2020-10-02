98°F
Election odds taken down after Trump’s positive coronavirus test

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 3:39 pm
 

The 2020 U.S. presidential election odds were taken off the board at overseas sportsbooks after President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Joe Biden became a bigger betting favorite over Trump to win the election after their first debate Tuesday. The Democratic nominee climbed to a -168 favorite over the president (+138) on Wednesday at William Hill sportsbook in the United Kingdom after he was a -130 favorite before the debate.

Biden also moved up from -125 to -160 over Trump (+163) at London-based Betfair Exchange, which suspended wagering on the election Friday after Trump’s positive coronavirus test was reported.

Offshore book Pinnacle also took the election odds off the board early Friday but reposted them later in the day, bumping Biden to a -189 favorite over Trump (+154).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

