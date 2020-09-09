Fewer Americans expected to bet on NFL this season

The decline comes as 29 million more American adults have access to legal sports betting in their home state, 54 percent more than at the start of last season.

In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, the Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Fewer Americans are expected to bet on the NFL this year, as 42 percent of American adults say they are less excited about the upcoming season, which kicks off Thursday.

About 33.2 million Americans — roughly 13 percent of U.S. adults — are expected to bet on this year’s season, compared with the nearly 40 million, or 15 percent of adults, who wagered on the 2019-20 season, according to an August survey from the American Gaming Association, the national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry. The online survey was conducted August 24-27 among a national sample of 2,200 American adults.

The decline fits within the survey’s margin of error but comes as 29 million more American adults have access to legal sports betting in their home state, 54 percent more than at the start of last season.

Four in 10 American adults say their excitement over the NFL season has dimmed for various reasons.

About 36 percent of those surveyed said increased political activism around the league has caused lower enthusiasm. Nineteen percent cite the absence of fans in stadiums, and another 17 percent blame the inability to gather with friends to watch games.

The survey also found more Americans are shifting away from casual bets on the NFL and opting to place bets online or at physical sportsbooks.

Of those betting on the NFL this year, 11.3 million, or 34 percent, are expected to place bets online, either through legal or illegal platforms. Last year, 29 percent fell in this category.

A greater share of bettors are expected to place wagers at physical, legal sportsbooks (20 percent, up from 18 percent last year) and either in person or via a mobile platform with a bookie (18 percent, up from 12 percent).

Fewer bettors are expected to place bets casually through pools, fantasy contests and squares (26 percent, down from 31 percent in 2019) or with friends, family or coworkers (50 percent, down from 53 percent).

Bettors already are picking favorites to win this season’s Super Bowl. Thirteen percent plan to wager on the Kansas City Chiefs and 9 percent on the Dallas Cowboys. The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers each are receiving wagers from 5 percent of bettors.

The AGA previously found the league can gain $2.3 billion annually from legal sports betting. As of Wednesday, 18 states — plus Washington, D.C. — offer legal, regulated sports betting. Another four states are not yet operational, and seven states are considering legalization.

