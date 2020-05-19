Full list of 20 Raiders player props at Westgate
The total on Derek Carr’s gross passing yards is 3,099½, a number he’s surpassed in each of his six NFL seasons, including 4,054 last season.
The Westgate sportsbook has posted 20 Raiders player props for the 2020 NFL regular season.
Players must play at least one game for action, statistics count only for the Raiders and the season must be completed by August 1, 2021.
Here’s the complete list:
Derek Carr gross passing yards; 3,099½
Derek Carr TD passes; 17½
Derek Carr interceptions; 8½
Josh Jacobs rushing yards; 1,149½
Josh Jacobs touchdowns; 7½
Lynn Bowden Jr. rushing and receiving yards; 375½
Henry Ruggs III receptions; 45½
Nelson Agholor receptions; 37½
Tyrell Williams receptions; 34½
Darren Waller receptions; 69½
Hunter Renfrow receptions; 47½
Henry Ruggs III receiving yards; 699½
Nelson Agholor receiving yards; 399½
Tyrell Williams receiving yards; 499½
Darren Waller receiving yards; 799½
Hunter Renfrow receiving yards; 549½
Clelin Ferrell solo and assisted tackles; 40½
Maxx Crosby solo and assisted tackles; 45½
Clelin Ferrell quarterback sacks; 5½
Maxx Crosby quarterback sacks; 5½
