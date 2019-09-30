Golden Knights among best bets on NHL regular season point totals

The Tampa Bay Lightning have the highest NHL 2019-20 regular season point total at 108½, Vegas and the Toronto Maple Leafs are at 102½ and the Boston Bruins are at 100½.

With the opening faceoff of the 2019-20 NHL regular season Wednesday, we asked a couple professional hockey handicappers for their best bets on point totals.

The Golden Knights are one of only four teams with a regular season point total in the 100s at the Westgate sportsbook. The Tampa Bay Lightning have the highest total at 108½, Vegas and the Toronto Maple Leafs are at 102½ and the Boston Bruins are at 100½.

Golden Knights Over 102½

Handicapper Dana Lane likes the Knights to go over their total. Vegas compiled 109 points (51-24-7) in its inaugural season and 93 points (43-32-7) last season.

“Winning this wager is based on Marc-Andre Fleury staying healthy because without Fleury the dynamics of this team changes,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “Aside from that, their depth will be the difference on most nights with each line providing a legitimate scoring threat. Very few teams apply as much pressure offensively than the Knights, which puts them in a position to win every night.

“This comes down to goaltending for me.”

Fleury, who turns 35 in November, has averaged 53.5 games for the Knights the past two regular seasons.

Handicapper Alex Smith likes the Blackhawks and Red Wings to go over their point totals and the Wild to go under.

Chicago Blackhawks Over 89½

“The Hawks just missed out on the playoffs last season despite changing coaches and having a lousy defense,” said Smith (AxSmithSports.com). “They addressed the defense issue with signing Olli Maatta and Calvin de Hahn, plus Robin Lehner to back up Crawford. They will be a playoff team again.”

Detroit Red Wings Over 76½

“The Wings have a strong mix of young talent and veteran leadership,” Smith said. “It showed late last season when they went 8-3 over their last 11 contests that when healthy, this club can be a real headache in that Atlantic Division.”

Minnesota Wild Under 87½

“This franchise is in disarray and it’s only going to get worse,” Smith said. “Zach Parise can’t stay healthy, there’s not enough scoring depth to consistently produce in the tough Central Division and the sudden firing of general manager Paul Fenton leaves a mess for Bill Guerin to try and fix. Expect dark times in St. Paul this winter.”

