Golden Knights co-favorites to win 2022 Stanley Cup

The Westgate has installed the Golden Knights as the 5-1 co-favorites with the Avalanche to win the 2022 Stanley Cup. The Knights are the third choice at Station Casinos.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) battle near the net with teammates during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado Avalanche and Golden Knights players battle during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and teammate defenseman Ryan Graves (27) defend the net from Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) and Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) battle at the net during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and head coach Peter Deboer, right, with teammates greet Colorado Avalanche players following the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) watches his shot go in against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The window to win the Stanley Cup is still wide open for the Golden Knights.

The Westgate sportsbook has installed the Knights as the 5-1 co-favorites with the Colorado Avalanche to win the 2021-22 Stanley Cup.

Station Casinos made the Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 co-favorites, with the Knights the 6-1 third choice.

“We’re expecting the NHL to go back to the traditional divisions and conferences,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “We haven’t put up division and conference odds just in case they don’t. But if you look at the Knights’ division, it’s extremely weak. It’s the same for the Avalanche’s division. Those two teams are likely on a collision course.

“If we were much higher on them, we’d probably be inundated with support.”

The Lightning are the 7-1 third pick at the Westgate, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs at 14-1 and the Boston Bruins at 16-1. Every other team is 25-1 or higher.

“If you look at the other side of the bracket, Tampa’s division and Carolina’s division are much more difficult than the Knights’ and Avs’ divisions,” Sherman said.

Let’s get Kraken

The expansion Seattle Kraken are the longest shots at Station, at 200-1, to win the Stanley Cup. The Kraken are in a pack of eight teams at 100-1 at the Westgate, where the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres are the longest shots at 200-1.

Sherman expects bettors to take a shot on the Kraken in the hopes that they will follow the Knights’ lead and reach the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

“We’re expecting some support for them,” Sherman said. “They’re going through a similar draft process that the Knights did, and we expect them to be more competitive than some teams.

“It’s going to be tough to replicate what the Knights did. But people will want to take a flier on them at long odds.”

William Hill has posted the Kraken’s regular-season point total at 66½.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.