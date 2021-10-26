67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Golden Knights’ futures odds soar amid 1-4 start

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2021 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2021 - 5:42 pm
Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by left wing Zach Hyman (18) as Vegas Golden Knights center Wi ...
Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by left wing Zach Hyman (18) as Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) sits in the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The season has only just begun, but injuries to key players during a 1-4 start has sent the Golden Knights’ futures odds soaring at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Knights are now the +405 second choice at Circa Sports to win the Pacific Division behind the Edmonton Oilers (-160) and they’ve shot up as high as 15-1 at the South Point to win the Stanley Cup.

After opening the season as 5-1 Stanley Cup co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook with the Avalanche, the Knights are now tied for the 14-1 fourth pick with Toronto to win it all behind Colorado (5-1), Florida (10-1) and Tampa Bay (12-1).

“They’ve just got so many injuries to so many key players right now,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “It will be a tough struggle for them in the short term and they could really put themselves in a poor position if they don’t squeeze out some points in tough situations.

“Things couldn’t have gone much worse since the start of the season.”

Most notably, the Knights have lost left wing Max Pacioretty, captain Mark Stone and defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud to injuries.

“A lot of disgruntled #VGK fans out there,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay posted Monday on Twitter. “A long way to go. I would still make them -150 to make the playoffs. Others that work close to me make them -130.”

The Knights are still +125 division favorites over the Oilers (+140) at BetMGM, where they opened the season at -165.

Losers of four straight games, including three at home, since a season-opening win over Seattle, the Knights are +136 underdogs to the Avalanche (-162) at Boyd Gaming in Tuesday’s game at Colorado.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Check out Saturday night at EDC — PHOTOS
Check out Saturday night at EDC — PHOTOS
2
EDC roars to an end after 3 days — PHOTOS
EDC roars to an end after 3 days — PHOTOS
3
Gusty Las Vegas winds could reach 50 mph Monday with rain likely
Gusty Las Vegas winds could reach 50 mph Monday with rain likely
4
Las Vegas attorney charged with stealing $150K from client
Las Vegas attorney charged with stealing $150K from client
5
Firefighters burn down houses in Las Vegas, courtesy of developers
Firefighters burn down houses in Las Vegas, courtesy of developers
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL f ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 7
By / RJ

Handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) analyzes every Sunday and Monday NFL game and gives trends and final scores for each.