Golden Nugget sportsbook director hospitalized with coronavirus

Tony Miller, sports book director at Golden Nugget Casino, poses for a photo on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Golden Nugget will be hosting a handicapping football contest Friday. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Nugget sportsbook director Tony Miller is in the hospital recovering from the coronavirus.

“I’m getting better day by day,” he said by phone Thursday from his hospital bed. “Hopefully, I’ll be out of here by the weekend.”

Miller, 64, said he woke up in the middle of the night Sept. 9 with the shivers and progressively worsened. He then tested positive for the virus and finally went to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Monday, he said. Chest X-rays showed pneumonia, and he had the start of sepsis.

“It attacked my lungs so fast,” Miller said. “It was like a Mike Tyson first-round knockout punch, and I didn’t even get a chance to swing.”

He said he had a fever of 104 at one point, but his temperature is now normal. He is feeling much better, but he still “gets short-winded easily,” he said.

Miller said he had been inundated with calls from friends and family during his hospital stay and appreciated their support. He posted on video on Facebook of the TV in his room showing “The Three Stooges.”

“The boys are here to help me,” he said.

Miller also posted on Facebook that he lost 30 pounds in six days because of the virus.

Miller said he thinks he caught the virus at the grocery store or some other place outside work. He praised all the safety procedures used by the Golden Nugget.

Golden Nugget general manager Chris Latil said in a statement: “Due to privacy regulations, we are unable to disclose health conditions of any employee. However, we are here to assure the public that we will follow all CDC guidelines and take all required precautions to ensure the safety of both our staff and guests.”

