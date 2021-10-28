Handicapping contest tracker: Person has 3 entries in top 5 in Circa Million

The Circa Sports Million leader also has two entries that are tied for fourth after seven weeks. The top seven places all receive six-figure payouts.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) carries the ball during a NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Hannibal Barca is feasting in the Circa Sports Million.

Not only is that entrant leading the contest at 29-6, but two other entries under that name are tied for fourth at 27-8.

The top 50 places are paid. The winner gets $1 million, and second through seventh places receive a six-figure payout, so Hannibal Barca could cash multiple checks at the end of the contest.

Each week, I’ll track the major handicapping contests and detail my progress (ugh). Here’s how the contests stand after Week 7:

Circa Sports Million III

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,087 entries.

Leader: One entry (Hannibal Barca) at 29-6.

Barnes’ status: 2-3 last week, 15-19-1 overall, tied for 3,362nd. Winners on Bengals +6½ and Colts +4, and losers on Panthers -3, Falcons -2½ and Eagles +3.

Circa Survivor

Format: Contestants pick one straight-up NFL winner each week (each team can be used only once) and are eliminated with a loss ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,080 entries, but Circa added $1.92 million to the prize pool to reach the $6 million guarantee.

Leaders: 2,131 survivors advance. Week 7 eliminated 93 entries — 66 on the Broncos, 14 on the Panthers, six on the 49ers, two on the Broncos, two on the Chiefs and one on the Dolphins, plus two entries who forgot to make a selection.

Barnes’ status: Alive, after the Cardinals beat the Texans 31-5.

Westgate SuperContest

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 1,972 entries.

Leader: One entry (Wolfgang) at 26-8-1.

Barnes’ status: 2-3 last week, 16-18-1 overall, tied for 1,288th. Winners on Bengals +6½ and Colts +4, and losers on Panthers -3, Falcons -2½ and Eagles +3.

Westgate SuperContest Gold

Format: Same as the SuperContest, but with a $5,000 buy-in and the winner taking all.

Field: 87 entries.

Leader: One entry (Brooklyn Dodgers) at 24-10-1.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

Station Last Man Standing

Format: Contestants select one game against the spread each week. Entries cost $25, but the maximum $100 gets five entries. There are separate pro and college contests. Winner takes all — $150,000 in the pro contest, $100,000 in the college.

Entries: Pro — 37 alive out of starting 6,241; college — 16 alive out of 3,075.

Barnes’ status: Done. Eliminated from pro contest in Week 5; eliminated from college in Week 3.

William Hill College Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick eight college games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 452 entries, but an extra $548,000 added to the prize pool to reach the $1 million guarantee.

Leaders: Two entries (CastleRocker and one with no name given) at 37-19.

Barnes’ status: All but done after going 2-6 last week to fall to 27-29 overall. Winners on Wisconsin -3½ and Ohio State -20½, and losers on Northwestern +23½, Army +3½, Iowa State -7½, Boston College +6½, South Carolina +21½ and Georgia Tech +7½.

William Hill Pro Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick 15 NFL straight-up winners (or selected totals) each week ($25 per entry). There are weekly and seasonlong prizes.

Field: 7,316 entries.

Season leaders: Two entries (no names given) at 79-26.

Weekly winners: Two entries (no names given) went 15-0 and split $10,000.

Barnes’ status: 10-5 last week, 65-40 overall.

Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge

Format: Contestants pick seven NFL and/or college games against the spread each week ($1,000 to enter).

Field: 149 entries.

Leaders: Three entries (Kris Barr, Spartan 71 and The Syndicate) at 33-16.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

