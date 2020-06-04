95°F
Betting

Here’s a list of Las Vegas Valley sportsbooks reopening Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2020 - 9:08 pm
 

Las Vegas casinos will reopen Thursday, and so will many of the valley’s sportsbooks.

Here is a list of most of the books that will reopen Thursday (with hours if available):

— Boyd Gaming’s The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, Fremont, Cannery and Aliante will open with varied hours.

— CG Technology’s The Venetian and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Silverton will open Saturday, when CG’s hours expand from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

— Circa Sports’ Golden Gate and D Las Vegas will open at 8 a.m.

— MGM Resorts’ Bellagio, New York-New York and MGM Grand will open at 10 a.m.

— South Point and Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin will open at 8 a.m.

— Station Casinos’ Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Sunset Station, Palace Station, Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station, and Wildfire Lanes, Wild Wild West and Wildfire Rancho will open at 8 a.m.

— William Hill will reopen all of its kiosks and a select group of full-service locations, including Alamo Casino, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Jerry’s Nugget, M Resort, Plaza, The Strat, Silver Sevens, Sahara Las Vegas, Railroad Pass Casino, Tuscany and OYO Hotel. Hours at the full-service books are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wynn Las Vegas will open at 10 a.m.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

