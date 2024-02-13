How much money have Nevada sportsbooks won on each Super Bowl?

Here are the Super Bowl betting handles and the amounts won or lost by Nevada’s sportsbooks each year since the state started tracking the game in 1991.

Fans react to the Kansas City Chiefs scoring a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII at Circa Sports Book in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has tracked the state’s betting history on the Super Bowl since 1991.

Here are the Super Bowl betting handles, or the amount of money wagered on each game, and the amounts won or lost by the state’s sportsbooks each year:

Year; Betting handle; Win amounts; Hold (win percentage); Result

1991; $40,080,409; $3,512,241; 8.8%; New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19

1992; $50,334,277; $301,280; 0.6%; Washington 37, Buffalo 24

1993; $56,811,405; $7,174,869; 12.6%; Dallas 52, Buffalo 17

1994; $54,483,221; $7,481,541; 13.7%; Dallas 30, Buffalo 13

1995; $69,591,818; $(-396,674); -0.6%; San Francisco 49, San Diego 26

1996; $70,907,801; $7,126,145; 10.1%; Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17

1997; $70,853,211; $2,265,701; 3.2%; Green Bay 35, New England 21

1998; $77,253,246; $472,033; 0.6%; Denver 31, Green Bay 24

1999; $75,986,520; $2,906,601; 3.8%; Denver 34, Atlanta 19

2000; $71,046,751; $4,237,978; 5.9%; St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16

2001; $67,661,425; $11,002,636; 16.3%; Baltimore 34, N.Y. Giants 7

2002; $71,513,304; $2,331,607; 3.3%; New England 20, St. Louis 17

2003; $71,693,032; $5,264,963; 7.3%; Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21

2004; $81,242,191; $12,440,698; 15.3%; New England 32, Carolina 29

2005; $90,759,236; $15,430,138; 17.0%; New England 24, Philadelphia 21

2006; $94,534,372; $8,828,431; 9.3%; Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10

2007; $93,067,358; $12,930,175; 13.9%; Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17

2008; $92,055,833; $(-2,573,103); -2.8%; N.Y. Giants 17, New England 14

2009; $81,514,748; $6,678,044; 8.2%; Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23

2010; $82,726,367; $6,857,101; 8.3%; New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17

2011; $87,491,098; $724,176; 0.8%; Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25

2012; $93,899,840; $5,064,470; 5.4%; N.Y. Giants 21, New England 17

2013; $98,936,798; $7,206,460; 7.3%; Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31

2014; $119,400,822; $19,673,960; 16.4%; Seattle 43, Denver 8

2015; $115,986,086; $3,261,066; 2.8%; New England 28, Seattle 24

2016; $132,545,587; $13,314,539; 10.1%; Denver 24, Carolina 10

2017; $138,480,136; $10,937,826; 7.9%; New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)

2018; $158,586,934; $1,170,432; 0.7%; Philadelphia 41, New England 33

2019; $145,939,025; $10,780,319; 7.4%; New England 13, Los Angeles 3

2020; $154,679,241; $18,774,148; 12.1%; Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

2021; $136,096,460; $12,574,125; 9.2%; Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

2022; $179,823,715; $11,063,412; 6.2%; Los Angeles 23, Cincinnati 20

2023; $153,183,002; $4,361,646; 2.8%; Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35

2024; $185,612,813; $6,802,264; 3.7%; Kansas City 25, San Francisco 22 (OT)

