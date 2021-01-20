Inauguration Day prop bets include whether Biden will say ‘Trump’

The odds at offshore sportsbook BetOnline are against Joe Biden saying the word “Trump” during his inaugural address. No is a -500 favorite. Yes is a +300 underdog.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a COVID-19 memorial, with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A bevy of prop bets surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th U.S. president Wednesday are being offered at overseas and offshore sportsbooks.

Oddsmakers at offshore book BetOnline and United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange expect Biden to have more to say in his inaugural address than Donald Trump did four years ago in his 1,433-word speech. But the odds are against Biden saying the word “Trump” during the address.

The over-under for the word count of Biden’s speech is 1,500 at BetOnline. Between 2,001 and 2,250 words is the 2-1 favorite at Betfair, with 1,500 words or less and 3,001 words or more the 10-1 long shots.

The total for the length of the speech is 17:30 at BetOnline. Between 15 and 20 minutes is the +163 favorite at Betfair, with 20 to 25 minutes the +175 second choice.

The books also have odds on exact words or phrases Biden will say during his address.

Will “Trump” be said by Biden during his speech? No is a -500 favorite at BetOnline. Yes is a +300 underdog.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. In this instance, a $500 wager would pay $100 if Biden says “Trump,” while a $100 bet would pay $300 if he didn’t.

“Pandemic” is a -1,400 favorite at Betfair to be said by Biden.

Here are Betfair’s odds on other words and phrases: Obama (-200), Ireland/Irish (-110), Founding fathers (Even), Trump, Russia, Scranton (+125), China (2-1), Black Lives Matter, Putin, Kennedy (3-1), impeached, North Korea, tough decisions (4-1), Mayo (5-1), malarkey (6-1), coup, treason (7-1), Twitter (8-1), Boris (10-1), rigged election (12-1), Brexit, Make America Great Again (20-1), Ukraine (25-1), lock him up (50-1).

BetOnline makes Biden +550 to wear a mask while taking the oath of office and +1,200 to put his wrong hand on the Bible during the oath.

Other props at BetOnline include length of national anthem sung by Lady Gaga (total of 120 seconds), her primary hair color (white/blond -300 favorite) and Jennifer Lopez’s primary dress color (white 3-1 favorite).

Who will Biden contact first? Lady Gaga is -200 and Lopez +150.

Will Biden and Vice President Mike Pence make contact? Yes is -200. No is +150.

Justin Timberlake is the +250 favorite to be first to appear on the “Celebrating America” TV special, followed by Bruce Springsteen (+275) and Jon Bon Jovi (+350).

Will anyone scale the White House wall? No is -3,000. Yes is 10-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.