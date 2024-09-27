Injuries to star players jumbles Raiders-Browns betting line

The favorite flipped from the Raiders -1½ to the Cleveland Browns -1½ on Friday after Raiders stars Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) stumbles as he runs with ball against Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders were humiliated in their home opener by the Panthers, who were outscored 73-13 in their first two games before taking a 33-7 lead Sunday en route to a 36-22 win.

Sharp bettors backed the Raiders early in the week to bounce back Sunday at Allegiant Stadium against the Browns.

“We took sharp play on the Raiders -1, got as high as 2, and it’s been bouncing back and forth between 1 and 2,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Friday morning. “Usually, professional teams that have an embarrassing loss — and you can consider that such with what the Panthers were going in — will bounce back emotionally in a solid way.

“That’s an angle that a lot of people look for. To take a team off an embarrassment and expect a really good effort in the next game, and I can see that angle in this one.”

The consensus favorite flipped from the Raiders -1½ to the Browns -1½ on Friday after it was announced that the Raiders will be without star defensive end Maxx Crosby (high ankle sprain) and star wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring).

Cleveland flipped from a 2-point underdog to a 2-point favorite at Station Sports. The Browns are 1-point favorites at the South Point.

The consensus over-under total dipped after the news, from 37 to 36½. It’s as low as 36 at the South Point.

The Raiders (1-2, 1-2 ATS) pulled off the biggest upset of Week 2 in a 26-23 win over the Ravens as 9-point road underdogs before their disappointing defeat to the Panthers as 5½-point favorites.

Cleveland native Doug Fitz, 9-1 ATS the past two weeks in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge, backed the Raiders over Baltimore before taking Carolina last week. Even without Crosby and Adams, Fitz still likes the Raiders over his beloved Browns (1-2, 1-2 ATS), who lost 21-15 to the Giants last week as 6½-point home favorites.

“This is a great situational spot for the Raiders. After being blown out at home last week, they should be very focused,” said Fitz (Systemplays.com). “The Browns have been very inconsistent and untrustworthy from a betting standpoint. The line move will be advantageous for the Raiders.”

The Browns will be without two starting offensive tackles and tight end David Njoku. Plus, reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is battling foot, Achilles and thigh injuries.

The Raiders led the ticket count and money wagered ATS at Station Sports before Crosby and Adams were ruled out.

“I think it’s a product of the Browns looking so bad last week,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s a very winnable game for the Raiders. My guess is it’s going to be one of the larger games of the afternoon.”

The Raiders remained the ticket and money leaders at Station on Friday after Crosby and Adams were ruled out.

“But that now may change by kick,” Esposito said.

Any time touchdown scorer

At Westgate SuperBook

Jerome Ford +150

Brock Bowers 2-1

Amari Cooper +225

Zamir White +240

Jakobi Meyers +275

Jerry Jeudy +350

Deshaun Watson +375

Elijah Moore 5-1

Gardner Minshew 9-1