James Holzhauer to compete against G2E attendees in ‘Jeopardy!’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2019 - 10:58 am
 

Ever wonder how you’d stack up against “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer? Here’s your chance to find out.

Holzhauer will compete against Global Gaming Expo (G2E) attendees in “Jeopardy!,” three questions at a time, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the International Game Technology booth at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Each contestant will stand behind an iconic “Jeopardy!” podium and have an opportunity to pose for pictures with Holzhauer, a Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor who won $2.46 million during a 32-game winning streak this year on the quiz show.

The competition is taking place to help celebrate the launch of two “Jeopardy!”-themed IGT slot machines.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

