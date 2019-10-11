James Holzhauer to compete against G2E attendees in ‘Jeopardy!’

The “Jeopardy!” champion will be at the IGT booth from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sands Expo to help celebrate the launch of two “Jeopardy!”-themed IGT slot machines.

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer listens to a question from the audience during a seminar at the International Conference on Gambling and Risk Taking on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ever wonder how you’d stack up against “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer? Here’s your chance to find out.

Holzhauer will compete against Global Gaming Expo (G2E) attendees in “Jeopardy!,” three questions at a time, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the International Game Technology booth at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Each contestant will stand behind an iconic “Jeopardy!” podium and have an opportunity to pose for pictures with Holzhauer, a Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor who won $2.46 million during a 32-game winning streak this year on the quiz show.

The competition is taking place to help celebrate the launch of two “Jeopardy!”-themed IGT slot machines.

