Jay Kornegay wins Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2022 - 12:28 pm
 
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks to the Review-Journal at the Westgat ...
Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 51-37-2

Points: 52

— — —

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 50-39-1

Points: 50½

— — —

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 49-40-1

Points: 49½

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 47-42-1

Points: 47½

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 47-43

Points: 47

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 46-43-1

Points: 46½

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-44-1

Points: 45½

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 44-45-1

Points: 44½

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 43-46-1

Points: 43½

— — —

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-49-1

Points: 40½

