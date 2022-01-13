Jay Kornegay wins Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay went 51-37-2 ATS (58 percent) to top RJ betting columnist Todd Dewey, who finished 50-39-1 ATS (56 percent).
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 51-37-2
Points: 52
— — —
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 50-39-1
Points: 50½
— — —
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 49-40-1
Points: 49½
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 47-42-1
Points: 47½
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 47-43
Points: 47
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 46-43-1
Points: 46½
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-44-1
Points: 45½
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 44-45-1
Points: 44½
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 43-46-1
Points: 43½
— — —
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-49-1
Points: 40½