Joe Biden closes gap on Donald Trump in election betting odds

In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks in Milwaukee, March 13, 2024, left, and f ...
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks in Milwaukee, March 13, 2024, left, and former President Donald Trump speaks in New York, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 12:54 pm
 

Donald Trump became a bigger betting favorite over Joe Biden to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election following Super Tuesday in early March.

President Biden has closed the gap on former President Trump over the past month, however. Trump remains the +120 favorite at London-based Betfair sportsbook to win back the White House. Biden is close behind at +140.

“March has seen the market show positive signs for Biden again after a strong Trump rally post Super Tuesday,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said in an email. “It looked like Trump would pull further clear of the President but the shape of the market now suggests it could get back to a coin toss.”

A positive number represents how much a bettor would profit on a $100 bet. A $100 wager on Trump would net a profit of $120 in this case.

Trump, who overtook Biden in September as the favorite to win the election, was +108 after Super Tuesday. Biden was +185.

The odds are closer at electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com. The website lists Trump’s implied odds to win at 44.7 percent, which equate to +124. Biden’s implied odds are 42.2 percent, or +137.

The site also lists the Democratic party’s implied odds to win at 50.5 percent, or -102. The Republican party’s odds are at 48.4 percent, or +107.

Robert Kennedy Jr. is the 32-1 third choice at Betfair to win the election and Michelle Obama is the 34-1 fourth favorite.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

