82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

Joe Biden heavily favored to win debate over Donald Trump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2020 - 12:32 pm
 

Former Vice President Joe Biden is a -500 favorite to be declared the winner of Thursday’s final debate with President Donald Trump, according to London’s Betfair Exchange.

The winner will be determined by a CNN snap poll after the debate, set for 6 p.m. Pacific time in Nashville, Tennessee. Trump, the Republican incumbent, is +300 to be declared the winner.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign, while underdogs are expressed with a plus sign. Betting on Biden, the Democratic candidate, at -500 means a bettor has to wager $500 to win $100. A Trump bettor would wager $100 to win $300.

Biden’s odds on Betfair to win the election improved slightly overnight from -175 to -188. Trump dropped from +175 to +188.

After the first debate was filled with interruptions, mostly by Trump, while the other candidate was speaking, microphones will be muted at times during Thursday’s debate to allow the candidates to speak undisturbed.

Trump is +400 on Betfair to walk off the stage during the debate and not return. Biden is 33-1 (+3,300).

Betfair election expert Paul Krishnamurty said in a release that the microphone rules might actually help Trump.

“On the plus side for Trump, whilst he’s really angry about having his microphone muted for two minutes, that’s probably to his advantage because he doesn’t understand how unpopular the interrupting makes him,” Krishnamurty said. “If he wants Biden to screw up somehow and make a mistake, then it’s much better that he has the stage to himself and doesn’t get interrupted.”

Both candidates are strongly favored to wear the same color tie as their party. Trump is -333 to wear a red tie, and Biden is -200 to wear a blue tie.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
2
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
3
Is Nevada’s COVID positivity rate 46%, 18% or 9%? We explain.
Is Nevada’s COVID positivity rate 46%, 18% or 9%? We explain.
4
Marijuana company with unlicensed employees could lose its license
Marijuana company with unlicensed employees could lose its license
5
Attorney challenging appointed incumbent in first appellate court race
Attorney challenging appointed incumbent in first appellate court race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aar ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Packers failed to cover for the first time this season, and are one of five NFL teams that are 4-1 against the spread through six weeks.

A view of the Circa Sportsbook from the second level during a tour of Circa, the first from-the ...
Circa upping the ante for sportsbooks
By / RJ

Industry watchers say Circa’s glamorous new offering will put pressure on other properties to invest in their sportsbooks, even as the lion’s share of many sportsbooks’ revenue comes from online bets.