Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger among US Open best bets

Handicappers Wes Reynolds and Jeff Sherman came up with the same answers when asked for their best bets to win the U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his shot from the 11th fairway during a practice round before the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Daniel Berger hits from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of play in the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The U.S. Open is considered the toughest test in golf, and Jon Rahm recently said he can’t see anyone in the field shooting under par this week at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

Picking the outright winner of a PGA Tour event also is a difficult task. But sharp golf handicappers Wes Reynolds and Jeff Sherman came up with the same answers when asked for their best bets to win 2020’s second major.

Sherman, Westgate sportsbook’s vice president of risk, and Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, made Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Daniel Berger their top choices.

The Westgate took a $4,000 wager to win $48,000 on Rahm at 12-1, and the Spaniard’s odds have since dipped to 9-1, where he’s the second choice behind 8-1 favorite Dustin Johnson.

A few weeks ago, the Westgate took a $2,400 wager to win $48,000 on Schauffele at 20-1, and his odds have since dropped to 14-1, where he’s tied for the third choice with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Sherman played Berger at 50-1 a few weeks ago, and his odds have since plummeted to 30-1.

Jon Rahm, 9-1

Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) took “Rahmbo” at 15-1, but still recommends a play on the world’s No. 2 golfer in single digits.

“It is tough not to have this man on your card even at such a short price,” he said. “Rahm checks all the boxes from a statistical standpoint. You cannot just bomb and gouge your way to a win on this golf course. You also cannot just be accurate and too short on an almost 7,500-yard track. Rahm has the proper balance of distance and accuracy, as evident by his No. 2 ranking on the tour in total driving.

“Aside from being a match in nearly every statistical category, Rahm has shown maturity this season. He always will have a bit of a hot temper, but now he just lets it out and moves on.”

Xander Schauffele, 14-1

“He’s finished top six or better in the last three U.S. Opens,” Sherman said. “He’s got the game for a course like this. The rough is going to be up, and the fairways are tough, and he’s got the game for that.”

Reynolds also pointed out that Schauffele has finished tied for third, fifth and sixth in his three career U.S. Opens.

“This could be the week where X marks the spot for Schauffele. The only thing left for him to do is win the darn thing,” Reynolds said. “Seven of the last 10 U.S. Open winners have been first-time major winners.

“It just might be the short game that gets Xander the trophy this week. He rates second on the PGA Tour for scrambling.”

Daniel Berger, 30-1

“He’s been playing phenomenal and flirting with wins since they returned,” Sherman said. “He’s been right there with some of the top names.”

Berger has a win and three top-three finishes since the PGA Tour restart in June, and Reynolds noted that Berger was in the final pairing of the 2018 U.S. Open.

“His ability to grind is perfect for the U.S. Open,” he said.

Matchups

Sherman also played seven matchups: Rahm and Schauffele over McIlroy; Berger and Webb Simpson over Bryson DeChambeau; Schauffele over Collin Morikawa; Adam Scott over Tiger Woods; and Joaquin Niemann over Bubba Watson.

Here are Reynolds’ other best bets:

Tony Finau, 33-1

“Finau has shown that he can do well at difficult golf courses,” he said.

Jason Day, 33-1

Day had five top-10 finishes in his first six U.S. Opens (2011 to 2016).

Adam Scott, 40-1

Scott has three top 10s in the last six U.S. Opens.

Tyrrell Hatton, 45-1

“Hatton has played well in recent years at the majors in the Northeast, tying for sixth at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and tying for 10th in the 2016 PGA at Baltusrol,” Reynolds said. “Now he’s ranked a career-high 14th in the world.”

Shane Lowry, 125-1

“The still reigning (British) Open champion has shown well in recent majors in the Northeast,” Reynolds said. “He was the 54-hole leader in 2016 at Oakmont before finishing tied for second, and Rahm said that Winged Foot is similar to Oakmont, which could be a good omen this week.”

