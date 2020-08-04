91°F
Knights’ comeback pays off at 11-1 in live betting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2020 - 10:42 pm
 

Live bettors’ faith in the Golden Knights was rewarded Monday.

The Knights reached as high as 11-1 in in-play betting before rallying for a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars in a playoff round-robin game in Edmonton, Alberta.

William Hill confirmed the Knights’ odds on its Twitter account. Vegas trailed 3-1 midway through the third period before ripping off four goals in 10 minutes.

The Knights were -145 pregame favorites. The late flurry pushed the game well over the total of 5½ (+120).

William Karlsson’s empty-net goal with 21 seconds remaining also made the Knights an unlikely winner on the -1½ puck line (+185).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

