Knights’ comeback pays off at 11-1 in live betting

Vegas reached as high as 11-1 after being down 3-1 to Dallas midway through the third period Monday. The Knights rallied for a 5-3 win.

Live bettors’ faith in the Golden Knights was rewarded Monday.

The Knights reached as high as 11-1 in in-play betting before rallying for a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars in a playoff round-robin game in Edmonton, Alberta.

William Hill confirmed the Knights’ odds on its Twitter account. Vegas trailed 3-1 midway through the third period before ripping off four goals in 10 minutes.

The Knights were -145 pregame favorites. The late flurry pushed the game well over the total of 5½ (+120).

William Karlsson’s empty-net goal with 21 seconds remaining also made the Knights an unlikely winner on the -1½ puck line (+185).

