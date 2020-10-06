Las Vegan Collin Morikawa is best bet for Shriners Open

Las Vegas resident and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa is 18-1 and considered the best bet by handicapper Wes Reynolds and Jeff Sherman of the Westgate.

The PGA Tour will be in Las Vegas with strong fields in back-to-back weeks, starting with the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which tees off Thursday at TPC Summerlin.

The CJ Cup will take place from Oct. 15 to 18 at Shadow Creek.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2018 Shriners champion, is the 7-1 favorite to win the event for the second time in three years in his first appearance since winning the U.S. Open on Sept. 20.

Webb Simpson, the 2013 Shriners champion, is the 12-1 second choice. Patrick Cantlay, the 2017 event champion and back-to-back runner-up in 2018 and 2019, is the 16-1 third choice.

Las Vegas resident and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa is the 18-1 fourth choice and considered the best bet by handicapper Wes Reynolds and Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman.

“This is the best field they’ve ever had out here, but I think his odds were a little higher priced just because he’s coming off a missed cut,” said Sherman (@golfodds). “I think anything 20-1 or higher presents a bit of value.

“There’s a potential for some wind this week, so tee-to-green play is necessary and he’s top notch at that.”

Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, also likes that Morikawa has had two weeks off “to refresh and reset” after a busy four months and will return to action with a virtual home game.

“It is obvious that he is fully capable of winning here,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), noting several stats in Morikawa’s favor. “Both Colonial and TPC Summerlin have the course makeup of having Bermuda fairways and Bentgrass greens. Morikawa finished runner-up at Colonial, and all three of his PGA Tour wins (Barracuda, Workday, PGA) have come on Bentgrass greens.”

Sherman also played another Las Vegas resident in Maverick McNealy, a 134-1 long shot at Circa.

“He’s been playing well since golf returned, he lives here now and you’re getting a nice price on him over triple digits,” Sherman said. “In weaker fields, his odds have been 60-1 to 80-1.”

Here are Reynolds’ other best bets, with his comments on each:

Scottie Scheffler, 30-1

“The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year is going to win and going to win soon.”

Rickie Fowler, 30-1

“The flat stick has long been the strength of Fowler’s game, so he should appreciate the return to Bentgrass in Vegas, where he was fourth two years ago.”

Joaquin Niemann, 57-1

“The 21 year-old from Chile also seems to fancy Bentgrass putting surfaces with top 10 or better finishes at Colonial, Memorial, the Travelers and Detroit. With the wind expected to blow a little harder this week, a player with a low ball flight like Niemann should benefit.”

Doc Redman, 67-1

“Redman has a pair of top threes in his last four starts (Wyndham and Safeway). He drifts up this week to nearly triple the price.”

Denny McCarthy, 80-1

“McCarthy is an elite putter and is even better on Bentgrass surfaces. He finished top 10 here last year.”

Kristoffer Ventura, 90-1

“Ventura tied for sixth place last weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship and was one of the PGA Tour’s top putters last season.”

James Hahn, 165-1

“He comes in on hot, short-term form with back-to-back top 10s at the Safeway and at Corales Puntacana.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.