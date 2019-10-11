72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas-based UFC announces new sports-betting product

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2019 - 4:05 pm
 

Las Vegas-based UFC set to launch its first official live sports betting product.

On Friday, the mixed martial arts organization announced the launch of UFC Event Centre, the gaming industry’s first sports betting product created specifically for a major sports brand.

Developed by London-based IMG Arena, the product features a mobile-first design and will showcase a “host of new opportunities” for live betting during each fight of every UFC event globally, according to a statement from UFC.

It will offer live in-round betting, official data delivery in less than two seconds, immediate bet settlement and 3D visualizations of “live UFC action.”

Bettors also will have access to live betting data points, including knock downs, submissions, takedown attempts and takedowns landed; more than 50 live personal and striking statistics; and details on the fighters and event, such as bout schedules, fighter rankings, weight class and more.

“The UFC Event Centre and its official data feed will be a game changer for how UFC fans engage with our events through sportsbooks and gaming operators,” said UFC President Dana White in the release. “We have the most passionate, die-hard fans of any sport, and they’re going to love the option to place bets live during a fight. Betting operators are also going to love this product because, unlike other sports, UFC has no off season. The action will be non-stop for fans and sportsbook operators.”

Both the UFC Event Centre and UFC’s official data feed will be made available through licensed partnerships with sportsbooks and gaming operators, including IMG Arena’s portfolio of more than 300 operators.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Former UFC champ Velasquez says his MMA career is done for now
Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez says that he is closing the door on his MMA career to focus on wrestling professionally with the WWE. Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White signs four fighters to the UFC - Video
Four fighters were put under contract with the UFC following their performances at Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) plays against the Baltimore Ravens in ...
Duck-calling Devlin Hodges takes over as Steelers’ starting QB
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Devlin Hodges threw for 14,584 yards at Samford, breaking Steve McNair’s career record for an FCS school. His nickname is “Duck,” and he has won a duck-calling contest.

Virginia wide receiver Joe Reed (2) runs after making a catch in front of Notre Dame linebacker ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 7
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Virginia has dropped four straight against the spread, but has has covered the last two against Miami and is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games.