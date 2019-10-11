Las Vegas-based UFC announces new sports-betting product

Developed by London-based IMG Arena, UFC Event Centre features a mobile-first design and will showcase a “host of new opportunities” for live betting during each fight of every UFC event globally.

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White in the VIP area overlooking the arena during a tour of the new UFC Apex in Las Vegas Monday, June 17, 2019. The UFC announced the launch of UFC Event Centre, the gaming industry’s first sports betting product created specifically for a major sports brand. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UFC Event Centre displayed on a mobile phone. (Courtesy, UFC)

Las Vegas-based UFC set to launch its first official live sports betting product.

On Friday, the mixed martial arts organization announced the launch of UFC Event Centre, the gaming industry’s first sports betting product created specifically for a major sports brand.

Developed by London-based IMG Arena, the product features a mobile-first design and will showcase a “host of new opportunities” for live betting during each fight of every UFC event globally, according to a statement from UFC.

It will offer live in-round betting, official data delivery in less than two seconds, immediate bet settlement and 3D visualizations of “live UFC action.”

Bettors also will have access to live betting data points, including knock downs, submissions, takedown attempts and takedowns landed; more than 50 live personal and striking statistics; and details on the fighters and event, such as bout schedules, fighter rankings, weight class and more.

“The UFC Event Centre and its official data feed will be a game changer for how UFC fans engage with our events through sportsbooks and gaming operators,” said UFC President Dana White in the release. “We have the most passionate, die-hard fans of any sport, and they’re going to love the option to place bets live during a fight. Betting operators are also going to love this product because, unlike other sports, UFC has no off season. The action will be non-stop for fans and sportsbook operators.”

Both the UFC Event Centre and UFC’s official data feed will be made available through licensed partnerships with sportsbooks and gaming operators, including IMG Arena’s portfolio of more than 300 operators.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.