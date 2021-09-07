Las Vegas football contest menu: Circa faces $4.3M overlay

Here’s a rundown of the major handicapping football contests offered in Las Vegas, with the clock ticking on Circa Sports to meet its $10 million in guaranteed prize money.

Football fans take in the action at the Circa Sportsbook as NFL games play across the 78-million-pixel screen at Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

With the first NFL Sunday of the season fast approaching, the clock is ticking on Circa Sports to meet its record $10 million in guaranteed prize money for its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

Four days before Saturday’s 2 p.m. registration deadline, the downtown sportsbook faces a $4.3 million overlay — or the amount of money the book must add to the prize pool in addition to the entry fees.

Circa had 3,087 entries Tuesday in the Circa Million III, which needs 4,000 entries to meet its $4 million guarantee. The book had 2,605 entries in Circa Survivor, which needs 6,000 entries to meet its $6 million guarantee.

“I like our chances in the Circa Million,” Circa sportsbook operations manager Jeff Benson said. “As for the Circa Survivor, it certainly is looking more and more likely to have the largest overlay for any football contest in history.

“Any gambler should be licking their chops and doing everything they can to enter the maximum amount of entries (six), given the positive expected value. We are hopeful for one last big push before the season starts.”

William Hill’s College Pick’em football contest features an $805,000 overlay.

The $1,000-entry contest needs 1,000 entries to meet its $1 million in guaranteed prize money. There were 195 entries Tuesday. The registration deadline is 8 a.m. Saturday.

Here is a rundown of the major handicapping contests offered in Las Vegas. Complete rules available at the sportsbooks:

Circa Sports

Contest: Circa Sports Million III Pro Football Contest

Entry fee: $1,000; limit three per person.

Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week; $4 million guaranteed prize pool. The contest will pay out 100 percent of the entry fees. The top 50 places will be paid, with $1 million to the winner, $250,000 quarterly prizes and $100,000 last-place booby prize.

Properties: Circa, Golden Gate, D Las Vegas, Tuscany, The Pass.

Contest: Circa Sports Survivor Pro Football Contest

Entry fee: $1,000; limit six per person.

Details: Select a different NFL team with no point spreads each week, one loss or tie means elimination; winner takes prize pool with $6 million guaranteed. Each NFL team can be selected only once by each entry during the contest. Up to 20 picks: NFL Weeks 1 through 18, plus Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

Properties: Circa, Golden Gate, D Las Vegas, Tuscany, The Pass.

Golden Nugget

Contest: Ultimate Football Challenge

Entry fee: $1,000; limit three per person.

Details: Select seven college and/or NFL sides ATS during the 18-week NFL season. The contest will pay out 97 percent of the entry fees to the top 20 finishers, with 40 percent to first place, 20 percent to second and 10 percent to third.

South Point

Contest: Pro Football Kickoff Weekend Jackpot Parlay Card

Entry fee: $5; no limit on number of cards played.

Details: Select NFL games with no point spreads on Sunday and Monday in Week 1; contestant with the most correct selections wins the jackpot, with $25,000 guaranteed.

Properties: South Point, Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, CasaBlanca Resort, Virgin River.

Station Casinos

Contest: Last Man Standing (Pro)

Entry fee: $25; limit four with fifth free.

Details: Select one NFL game ATS each week, one loss means elimination; winner takes prize pool with $150,000 minimum guaranteed.

Contest: Last Man Standing (College)

Entry fee: $25; limit four with fifth free.

Details: Select one college game ATS each week, one loss means elimination; winner takes prize pool with $100,000 minimum guaranteed.

Properties: All Station Casinos, Wildfire locations, Barley’s Casino, Wild Wild West and El Cortez.

Westgate SuperBook

Contest: SuperContest

Entry fee: $1,000; limit three per person.

Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week; $1.1 million guaranteed for nine in-season contests; the remaining entry fees will go to the season-long prize pool, with the top 30 places paid. The contest will pay out 100 percent of the entry fees.

Contest: SuperContest Gold

Entry fee: $5,000; limit one per person.

Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week; winner take all.

Contest: SuperContest Reboot

Entry fee: $500; limit three per person.

Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week in Weeks 10 to 18. The contest will pay out 100 percent of the entry fees, with the top 10 places paid.

Contest: NFL Season Wins Challenge

Entry fee: $200; limit three per person.

Details: Select over or under regular-season win total for all 32 NFL teams. The top five places are paid, with first place winning 50 percent of pool.

William Hill

Contest: College Pick’em

Entry fee: $1,000; limit five per person.

Details: Select eight college games ATS each week off designated menu of eligible games for 10 weeks; $1 million guaranteed prize pool and top 10 finishers are paid, with first place winning 50 percent of the pool.

Contest: Pro Pick’em

Entry fee: $25; limit 15 per person; purchase four and get one free entry.

Details: Select Sunday and Monday NFL games with no point spreads; $210,000 guaranteed prize pool; $10,000 weekly cash prize awarded to entry with the most winners; $20,000 grand prize for season. Also, there is a $1 million bonus prize for picking 215 or more winners in the 18-week season.

Properties: All William Hill and Caesars Sports sportsbooks in Nevada.

