Las Vegas football contest rules differ on postponed NFL games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2020 - 5:18 pm
 

Depending on the Las Vegas football contest, selecting an NFL game that is postponed can result in a win, loss or push.

In Circa football contest rules, games not played by 2 a.m. Tuesday are graded like ties, meaning that Circa Sports Million II entries that select a team in such a game get a half point for that game. Circa Survivor entries that select a team in such a game are eliminated.

In the Westgate SuperContest, the rules state that a game must be played by the end of Tuesday for it to count. Otherwise, it’s considered a loss and zero points are awarded for that game.

In the Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contest, rules state that a game must be played Thursday through Monday of the contest week to count. In the event that any game listed on the contest sheet should be canceled or have a date change beyond Thursday through Monday of the contest week, the game will be counted as a winner.

The Steelers-Titans game, which was postponed from Sunday and rescheduled to Oct. 25 after an outbreak of positive coronavirus tests in Tennessee’s organization, wasn’t listed on the contest sheet, according to Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

